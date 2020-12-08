Joshua vs Pulev: All the ways to watch Anthony Joshua against Kubrat Pulev
All the ways to book and watch Anthony Joshua's world heavyweight title fight against Kubrat Pulev at The SSE Arena in Wembley on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports Box Office
Last Updated: 08/12/20 3:11pm
Anthony Joshua defends his world heavyweight titles in a spectacular homecoming clash with Kubrat Pulev - and there are even more ways to watch!
Britain's WBA, IBF and WBO champion faces Bulgarian challenger Pulev on his long-awaited return at The SSE Arena in Wembley on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office.
On a packed Joshua vs Pulev bill, cruiserweight contender Lawrence Okolie collides with Nikodem Jezewski, while there is even more heavyweight action as Hughie Fury faces Mariusz Wach, and Martin Bakole battles Sergey Kuzmin.
Sky customers: Buy Joshua vs Pulev
Non-Sky customers: Buy Joshua vs Pulev
If you are a Sky Sports subscriber or not, here are all the ways to make sure you don't miss a second of the Sky Sports Box Office event.
Sky remote
For Sky + customers, press box office, use the arrow buttons to highlight the event. Press select and the buy screen will be displayed. Press select to confirm your order. Enter your PIN if prompted.
Or press the green button to book whenever you see a Joshua vs Pulev advertisement on screen.
You can only record the event by using this method.
For Sky Q customers, scroll to Sports and then Box Office.
The man to spoil the AJ party?🎊👎@KubratPulev has his own plans of becoming undisputed king 🇧🇬👑 pic.twitter.com/jVVRG84WzN— Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) December 7, 2020
To book online
Click here to book Joshua vs Pulev
There is no surcharge for online bookings.
To watch online
Watch Joshua vs Pulev online through the Sky Sports Box Office app and website.
If you don't have a Box Office account, you'll be able to sign up and buy the fight right now.
How to order:
- Visit https://sports.skyboxoffice.com
- If you don't have a Box Office account, select "Buy now for £24.95"
- Select "Sign up"
- Select "New to Sky Box Office" and "continue to checkout"
- Enter your personal and card details and pay.
Once you've bought the fight, this will give you full access to watch the event in full on Saturday December 12, live on Sky Sports Box Office.
You'll also have seven days of unlimited access to watch back the fights from when the event begins.
On fight night itself, there are a number of ways to watch. You can either:
- Watch via our downloadable player on PC/Desktop/Mac at https://sports.skyboxoffice.com
- Download the Sky Sports Box Office App (available on both iOS and Android)
- Stream on your NOW TV Smart Stick or your NOW TV box.
The Sky Sports Box Office app isn't available on the white NOW TV Box.
For more information, take a look at our Frequently Asked Questions
NOW TV
Simply purchase the fight at skysports.com/boxofficelive
Download the free Sky Sports Box Office app on your NOW TV device from the App Store.
Log in to the app using your Sky Sports Box Office account details, sit back and enjoy the fight.
Cable customers
Available to Sky and non-Sky customers. Virgin Media, BT and TalkTalk customers, please contact your operator.
Sky Sports Box Office terms apply and a booking fee may also apply.
Watch Joshua vs Pulev on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office, from 6pm. Book it via your Sky remote or book it online here. Even if you aren't a Sky TV subscriber you can book and watch it here.