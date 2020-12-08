Joshua vs Pulev: All the ways to watch Anthony Joshua against Kubrat Pulev

Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev is on Saturday - and there are a variety of ways to watch the Sky Sports Box Office event

Anthony Joshua defends his world heavyweight titles in a spectacular homecoming clash with Kubrat Pulev - and there are even more ways to watch!

Britain's WBA, IBF and WBO champion faces Bulgarian challenger Pulev on his long-awaited return at The SSE Arena in Wembley on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

On a packed Joshua vs Pulev bill, cruiserweight contender Lawrence Okolie collides with Nikodem Jezewski, while there is even more heavyweight action as Hughie Fury faces Mariusz Wach, and Martin Bakole battles Sergey Kuzmin.

1:04 Anthony Joshua says he is 'ready for war' as he arrives for Kubrat Pulev fight Anthony Joshua says he is 'ready for war' as he arrives for Kubrat Pulev fight

Sky customers: Buy Joshua vs Pulev

Non-Sky customers: Buy Joshua vs Pulev

If you are a Sky Sports subscriber or not, here are all the ways to make sure you don't miss a second of the Sky Sports Box Office event.

Sky remote

For Sky + customers, press box office, use the arrow buttons to highlight the event. Press select and the buy screen will be displayed. Press select to confirm your order. Enter your PIN if prompted.

Or press the green button to book whenever you see a Joshua vs Pulev advertisement on screen.

You can only record the event by using this method.

For Sky Q customers, scroll to Sports and then Box Office.

The man to spoil the AJ party?🎊👎@KubratPulev has his own plans of becoming undisputed king 🇧🇬👑 pic.twitter.com/jVVRG84WzN — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) December 7, 2020

To book online

Click here to book Joshua vs Pulev

There is no surcharge for online bookings.

To watch online

Watch Joshua vs Pulev online through the Sky Sports Box Office app and website.



If you don't have a Box Office account, you'll be able to sign up and buy the fight right now.

How to order:

Visit https://sports.skyboxoffice.com

If you don't have a Box Office account, select "Buy now for £24.95"

Select "Sign up"

Select "New to Sky Box Office" and "continue to checkout"

Enter your personal and card details and pay.

Book and watch the event on the Sky Sports Box Office app

Once you've bought the fight, this will give you full access to watch the event in full on Saturday December 12, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

You'll also have seven days of unlimited access to watch back the fights from when the event begins.

On fight night itself, there are a number of ways to watch. You can either:

Watch via our downloadable player on PC/Desktop/Mac at https://sports.skyboxoffice.com

Download the Sky Sports Box Office App (available on both iOS and Android)

Stream on your NOW TV Smart Stick or your NOW TV box.

The Sky Sports Box Office app isn't available on the white NOW TV Box.

For more information, take a look at our Frequently Asked Questions

NOW TV

Simply purchase the fight at skysports.com/boxofficelive

Download the free Sky Sports Box Office app on your NOW TV device from the App Store.

Log in to the app using your Sky Sports Box Office account details, sit back and enjoy the fight.

Cable customers

Available to Sky and non-Sky customers. Virgin Media, BT and TalkTalk customers, please contact your operator.

Sky Sports Box Office terms apply and a booking fee may also apply.

Watch Joshua vs Pulev on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office, from 6pm. Book it via your Sky remote or book it online here. Even if you aren't a Sky TV subscriber you can book and watch it here.