Dillian Whyte and Alexander Povetkin's final face-off at weigh-in - watch a live stream here

Dillian Whyte and Alexander Povetkin will stare into each other's eyes for the last time before their rematch at Friday's weigh-in - watch a live stream from 11.45am.

Whyte is aiming to avenge defeat in Saturday night's heavyweight rematch in Gibraltar, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

"He's quite relaxed, trying not to show a lot of emotions but I can see," Whyte told Sky Sports. "We're fighters, we know. We've shared the ring before.

"He knows. He says that he knows that I'm going to be much better this time around. We'll see."

