Derek Chisora vs Joseph Parker and Katie Taylor vs Natasha Jonas: Live stream of press conference featuring Chris Eubank Jr

Derek Chisora and Joseph Parker will face-off for the first time at Thursday's press conference - watch a live stream here from 2pm.
Sky customers: Buy Chisora vs Parker
Non-Sky customers: Buy Chisora vs Parker
Katie Taylor will be reunited with former Olympic rival Natasha Jonas ahead of their undisputed lightweight championship fight on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office.
Craig 'Spider' Richards challenges WBA light-heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol.
Trending
- Where could each PL team finish?
- Emery back in his element at Villarreal
- Can Solskjaer crack semi-final conundrum?
- 2021 NFL Draft: 30 names you need to know
- Bielsa 'sorry' for not learning English
- Chisora tells Parker: You're no Tyson Fury!
- Boyd and Walker's Premiership team of the season
- Prutton's Championship predictions
- When Froch tested the toughness of Eubank Jr
- West Ham criticise 'irresponsible' player bodies in concussion row
Chris Eubank Jr makes his comeback against Marcus Morrison, and Campbell Hatton will be in his second pro fight.
Watch Chisora v Parker and Taylor v Jonas on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office, from 6pm. Book it via your Sky remote or book it online here. Non-Sky TV subscribers can book and watch it here.