Derek Chisora vs Joseph Parker undercard starts with the return of Scott Fitzgerald on a live stream

Derek Chisora vs Joseph Parker undercard starts with the return of Scott Fitzgerald - and you can watch his fight against Gregory Trenel on a live stream.

Chisora faces Parker tonight, live on Sky Sports Box Office, with Katie Taylor also defending her undisputed world lightweight titles against Natasha Jonas on a blockbuster bill in Manchester.

But Fitzgerald starts the action as he ends a lengthy absence from the ring by taking on Frenchman Trenel.

Sky customers: Buy Chisora vs Parker

Non-Sky customers: Buy Chisora vs Parker

Watch a live stream of Fitzgerald vs Trenel on the Sky Sports website and app.

Fitzgerald previously held the British super-welterweight title after impressive victories over Anthony Fowler and Ted Cheeseman.

The Preston man has welcomed a rematch with Fowler but he must firstly overcome Trenel in impressive style.

Watch Chisora v Parker and Taylor v Jonas on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office, from 6pm. Book it via your Sky remote or book it online here. Non-Sky TV subscribers can book and watch it here.