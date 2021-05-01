Derek Chisora vs Joseph Parker undercard starts with the return of Scott Fitzgerald on a live stream

Derek Chisora can settle his heavyweight rivalry with Joseph Parker, and Katie Taylor also defends her undisputed world lightweight titles against Natasha Jonas on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office

Saturday 1 May 2021 18:30, UK
Watch the Chisora vs Parker undercard on a live stream

Derek Chisora vs Joseph Parker undercard starts with the return of Scott Fitzgerald - and you can watch his fight against Gregory Trenel on a live stream.

Chisora faces Parker tonight, live on Sky Sports Box Office, with Katie Taylor also defending her undisputed world lightweight titles against Natasha Jonas on a blockbuster bill in Manchester.

But Fitzgerald starts the action as he ends a lengthy absence from the ring by taking on Frenchman Trenel.

Watch a live stream of Fitzgerald vs Trenel on the Sky Sports website and app.

Fitzgerald previously held the British super-welterweight title after impressive victories over Anthony Fowler and Ted Cheeseman.

The Preston man has welcomed a rematch with Fowler but he must firstly overcome Trenel in impressive style.

Watch Chisora v Parker and Taylor v Jonas on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office, from 6pm. Book it via your Sky remote or book it online here. Non-Sky TV subscribers can book and watch it here.

Chisora vs Parker

