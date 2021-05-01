Derek Chisora vs Joseph Parker undercard starts with the return of Scott Fitzgerald on a live stream

Derek Chisora vs Joseph Parker undercard starts with the return of Scott Fitzgerald - and you can watch his fight against Gregory Trenel on a live stream.
Chisora faces Parker tonight, live on Sky Sports Box Office, with Katie Taylor also defending her undisputed world lightweight titles against Natasha Jonas on a blockbuster bill in Manchester.
But Fitzgerald starts the action as he ends a lengthy absence from the ring by taking on Frenchman Trenel.
Fitzgerald previously held the British super-welterweight title after impressive victories over Anthony Fowler and Ted Cheeseman.
The Preston man has welcomed a rematch with Fowler but he must firstly overcome Trenel in impressive style.
