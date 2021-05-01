Chisora vs Parker: Watch a live stream of the opening 30 minutes before coverage continues on Sky Sports Box Office

Derek Chisora can settle his heavyweight rivalry with Joseph Parker, and Katie Taylor also defends her undisputed world lightweight titles against Natasha Jonas on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office

Saturday 1 May 2021 18:29, UK
Watch the opening 30 minutes of the Chisora vs Parker show on a live stream

Derek Chisora collides with Joseph Parker tonight - and you can watch the opening 30 minutes of the blockbuster show on a live stream.

Chisora faces Parker on a packed bill, starting at 6pm, and you can watch unencrypted coverage for half an hour before the action continues in Manchester, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Watch the opening 30 minutes of the Chisora vs Parker bill on the Sky Sports website and app.

Sky customers: Buy Chisora vs Parker
Non-Sky customers: Buy Chisora vs Parker

Katie Taylor also defends her undisputed world lightweight titles against former amateur rival Natasha Jonas.

Trending

Katie Taylor, Natasha Jonas
Image: Katie Taylor defends her world titles against Natasha Jonas

Dmitry Bivol defends his WBA light-heavyweight title against Craig Richards, while Chris Eubank Jr makes his return against Marcus Morrison, and Campbell Hatton continues his professional career.

Also See:

Watch Chisora v Parker and Taylor v Jonas on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office, from 6pm. Book it via your Sky remote or book it online here. Non-Sky TV subscribers can book and watch it here.

Around Sky

Chisora vs Parker

Get More from Sky Cinema