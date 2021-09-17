Joshua vs Usyk: Timing, pricing and booking details for world heavyweight title fight on September 25

Anthony Joshua defends his WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight titles against former undisputed cruiserweight king Oleksandr Usyk, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Here are the pricing and timing details for all the booking options.

Event information

Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk (WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight titles), Lawrence Okolie vs Dilan Prasovic (WBO cruiserweight title), Callum Smith vs Lenin Castillo (10 rounds at light-heavyweight), Maxim Prodan vs Florian Marku (IBF international welterweight title), Campbell Hatton vs Izan Dura (four rounds at lightweight).

The event will start at 6pm, Saturday September 25 on Sky Sports Box Office (Sky channel 491), Sky Sports Box Office HD (Sky channel 492) and Sky UHD PPV 2 (Dolby Atmos not available).

The event is priced at £24.95 for UK customers, €27.95 for Republic of Ireland customers, up until midnight, Friday, September 24.

Thereafter £24.95 / €27.95 (ROI) across all "self-service" bookings (remote control / online) and £29.95 / €32.95 (ROI) if booked via the phone (either IVR or agent), but note an additional £2 booking fee if via an agent still applies.

The event price will revert back to £24.95 / €27.95 (ROI) from Midnight Saturday 25th September.

Two repeat showings (full duration) will be shown at 8am and 3pm on Sunday September 26.

Image: The unified champion defends his WBA, IBF and WBO belts

Booking information

Remote

Sky + customers, go to Channel 491 and press the green button to go to Sky Sports Box Office. Use the arrow buttons to highlight the event. Press select, and the buy screen will be displayed. Press select to confirm your order. Enter your pin if prompted.

For Sky Q customers, scroll to Sports and then Box Office.

From Saturday, September 18, no matter what channel you are on, press Box Office. Use the arrow buttons to highlight the event. Press select, and the buy screen will be displayed. Press select to confirm your order. Enter your pin if prompted.

You can only record the event by using this method.

To book online

Book Joshua vs Usyk now!

There is no surcharge for online bookings.

To watch online

Watch Joshua vs Usyk online through the Sky Sports Box Office app and website.



If you don't have a Box Office account, you'll be able to sign up and buy the fight right now.

How to order:

Visit https://sports.skyboxoffice.com

If you don't have a Box Office account, select "Buy now for £24.95"

Select "Sign up"

Select "New to Sky Box Office" and "continue to checkout"

Enter your personal and card details and pay.

Image: Book and watch Joshua vs Usyk on the Sky Sports Box Office app

Once you've bought the fight, this will give you full access to watch the event in full on Saturday, September 25, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

You'll also have seven days of unlimited access to watch back the fights from when the event begins.

On fight night itself, there are a number of ways to watch. You can either:

Watch via our downloadable player on PC/Desktop/Mac at https://sports.skyboxoffice.com

Download the Sky Sports Box Office App (available on both iOS and Android)

Stream on your NOW Smart Stick or your NOW box.

The Sky Sports Box Office app isn't available on the white NOW Box.

For more information, take a look at our Frequently Asked Questions

Phoneline

To order the event, call 03442 410888 (0818 220 225 from ROI) (there may be a £2 booking fee for telephone bookings). There is a £5/€5 surcharge for bookings made via the phone from midnight Friday September 24 to midnight Saturday September 25.

Cable customers

Available to Sky and non-Sky customers. Virgin Media, BT and TalkTalk customers, please contact your operator.

Sky Sports Box Office terms apply and a booking fee may also apply.

