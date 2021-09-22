Joshua vs Usyk: How to book the world heavyweight title fight if you are not a Sky TV subscriber

Even if you are not a Sky TV subscriber, you can still book and watch Anthony Joshua's world title fight against unbeaten challenger Oleksandr Usyk.

Britain's heavyweight star faces Usyk, the former undisputed cruiserweight king, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

On an action-packed undercard, Lawrence Okolie defends his WBO cruiserweight title against Dilan Prasovic, while Callum Smith returns at light-heavyweight against Lenin Castillo, and Campbell Hatton continues his pro career against Sonni Martinez.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Anthony Joshua says world title fight against Oleksandr Usyk is the start of a new chapter

The Joshua vs Usyk bill starts at 6pm and even if you do not have a Sky TV subscription, there are various platforms for you to watch the Sky Sports Box Office event.

Sky customers: Buy Joshua vs Usyk

Non-Sky customers: Buy Joshua vs Usyk

Watch Joshua vs Usyk online through the Sky Sports Box Office app and website.

If you don't have a Box Office account, you'll be able to sign up and buy the fight right now.

How to order

Visit https://sports.skyboxoffice.com

If you don't have a Box Office account, select "Buy now for £24.95"

Select "Sign up"

Select "New to Sky Box Office" and "continue to checkout"

Enter your personal and card details and pay.

Image: Book and watch Joshua vs Usyk on the Sky Sports Box Office app

Once you've bought the fight, this will give you full access to watch the event in full on Saturday, September 25, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

You'll also have seven days of unlimited access to watch back the fights from when the event begins.

On fight night itself, there are a number of ways to watch. You can either:

Watch via our downloadable player on PC/Desktop/Mac at https://sports.skyboxoffice.com

Download the Sky Sports Box Office App (available on both iOS and Android)

Stream on your NOW Smart Stick or your NOW box.

The Sky Sports Box Office app isn't available on the white NOW Box.

For more information, take a look at our Frequently Asked Questions

