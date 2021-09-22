Joshua vs Usyk: How to book the world heavyweight title fight if you are not a Sky TV subscriber

Even if you are not a Sky TV subscriber, you can still book and watch Anthony Joshua's world title fight against unbeaten challenger Oleksandr Usyk.
Britain's heavyweight star faces Usyk, the former undisputed cruiserweight king, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office.
On an action-packed undercard, Lawrence Okolie defends his WBO cruiserweight title against Dilan Prasovic, while Callum Smith returns at light-heavyweight against Lenin Castillo, and Campbell Hatton continues his pro career against Sonni Martinez.
The Joshua vs Usyk bill starts at 6pm and even if you do not have a Sky TV subscription, there are various platforms for you to watch the Sky Sports Box Office event.
Sky customers: Buy Joshua vs Usyk
Non-Sky customers: Buy Joshua vs Usyk
Trending
- Usyk undisputed? 'Fury beats any heavyweight'
- Reporter's notebook: What went wrong for James at Everton?
- Premier League to resume on Boxing Day 2022 after World Cup
- Canelo and Plant throw punches during face-off
- Live PL on Sky: United, City in bonfire blockbuster
- Derby enter administration and suffer 12-point deduction
- Download Instructions
- Ronaldo replaces Messi at top of Forbes rich list
- Man Utd vs West Ham on Sky: Jones set for long-awaited return
- Pep hints at chances for youth | Akinfenwa 'a legend!'
Watch Joshua vs Usyk online through the Sky Sports Box Office app and website.
If you don't have a Box Office account, you'll be able to sign up and buy the fight right now.
How to order
- Visit https://sports.skyboxoffice.com
- If you don't have a Box Office account, select "Buy now for £24.95"
- Select "Sign up"
- Select "New to Sky Box Office" and "continue to checkout"
- Enter your personal and card details and pay.
Once you've bought the fight, this will give you full access to watch the event in full on Saturday, September 25, live on Sky Sports Box Office.
You'll also have seven days of unlimited access to watch back the fights from when the event begins.
On fight night itself, there are a number of ways to watch. You can either:
- Watch via our downloadable player on PC/Desktop/Mac at https://sports.skyboxoffice.com
- Download the Sky Sports Box Office App (available on both iOS and Android)
- Stream on your NOW Smart Stick or your NOW box.
The Sky Sports Box Office app isn't available on the white NOW Box.
For more information, take a look at our Frequently Asked Questions
Watch Joshua v Usk on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office, from 6pm. Book it via your Sky remote or book it online here. Non-Sky TV subscribers can book and watch it here.