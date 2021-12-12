Jared Anderson demolishes Oleksandr Teslenko with a destructive knockout in the second round in New York

Jared Anderson extends his destructive professional record with a second round knockout victory over Ukrainian Oleksandr Teslenko on the undercard for Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Richard Commey in New York

Sunday 12 December 2021 03:42, UK

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Jared Anderson lived up to the heavyweight hype as he knocked out Oleksandr Teslenko in the second round.

Jared Anderson demolished Oleksandr Teslenko with a devastating one-punch knockout to enhance his reputation as America's most exciting heavyweight contender.

The unbeaten 22-year-old unloaded a huge right hand that dropped Teslenko heavily to the canvas as Anderson extended his destructive record, with all 11 wins coming by stoppage.

Anderson has already been hailed as future world champion by Tyson Fury, who sparred with the dangerous puncher before his recent win over Deontay Wilder.

Showcasing his speed, Anderson sent out stiff jabs from a southpaw stance, and caught Teslenko with a short right hook in the opening round.

Jared Anderson
Image: Anderson has knocked out all 11 of his opponents

Switching to orthodox, Anderson quickly readjusted his aim in the second, delivering a booming straight right that ripped through Teslenko's defences to dramatically end the fight.

Trending

Promoter Bob Arum has revealed that he intends to quicken Anderson's progression towards a title fight.

"Next year Jared will fight big names," Arum told Sky Sports.

Also See:

"He is a young man, just 22, and I believe him to be the future of the heavyweight division.

"Jared has great skills but also great habits. He is an athlete in the truest sense of the word."

Around Sky

Christmas is for Football

Get More from Sky Cinema