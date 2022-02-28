Scoring of Josh Taylor's win over Jack Catterall to be investigated by British Boxing Board of Control

The British Boxing Board of Control has confirmed it will investigate the scoring of Josh Taylor's controversial points victory over Jack Catterall.

Taylor retained his undisputed champion status of the super-lightweight division via a split decision in his Scotland homecoming on Saturday, despite being knocked down, cut and out-boxed for long periods.

The decision was a major shock to the large majority of ringside analysts, with the entire Sky Sports team in agreement Catterall had done enough to become world champion.

"The British Boxing Board of Control will be investigating the scoring of this contest and will advise accordingly," read a statement released by British boxing's governing body on Monday.

Howard Foster scored the bout 113-112 to Catterall, but Victor Loughlin gave it to Taylor by the same scoreline reversed, and Ian John-Lewis scored it 114-111 in the Scot's favour.

Taylor, who was a heavy favourite for the bout, said after the fight he didn't see "any need" for a rematch, and confirmed his intention to move up to the welterweight the division.

Catterall, who was described as "heartbroken" by his team, did not speak to the media after the fight, but wrote on social media on Sunday he had his "dreams stolen".

Catterall's trainer Jamie Moore said he is considering quitting the sport over the treatment of his fighter, who had previously stepped aside to allow Taylor to unify the division.

Sky Sports duo Johnny Nelson and Natasha Jonas, who were both at ringside for the fight, were highly critical of the decision.

Nelson said: "I am so surprised. I gave Taylor four rounds. That was it.

"I can't believe it and I feel so sorry for Catterall. It's decisions like this which turn casual fans off. Josh Taylor did not win that fight."

Jonas added: "I love and respect Josh but it wasn't his night."