Savannah Marshall vs Femke Hermans: Watch free live stream of the public work-out featuring Florian Marku

Savannah Marshall and Femke Hermans give fans a glimpse of their expertise at Wednesday's public work-out ahead of Saturday's clash in Newcastle

The unbeaten Marshall (11-0, nine knockouts) puts her WBO middleweight title on the line against Hermans in what could prove a final stepping stone towards an undisputed clash with Claressa Shields.

You can watch the fight live on Sky Sports Main Event from 8pm on Saturday evening.

Florian Marku is also in action as he prepares to defend his IBF International welterweight title against former British and Commonwealth welterweight titleholder Chris Jenkins.

Aaron Chalmers is meanwhile gearing up to make his professional boxing debut after stepping away from mixed martial arts.

