Florian Marku vs Miguel Parra Ramirez live as Albanian makes homecoming

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Florian Marku vs Miguel Parra Ramirez | August 25 2022

Fight fans can stream Marku's huge homecoming show for free with Sky Sports Boxing.

Still undefeated, "The Albanian King" will fight in Tirana, the capital city of his native Albania when he faces Ramirez at the Air Albania Stadium.

The main event on this international BOXXER show will be screened for boxing fans in the UK via Sky Sports Boxing YouTube and Facebook channels.

The former kickboxer is a huge star in his homeland and has been steadily working his way up the welterweight ranks. In his last outing, Marku halted former British champion Chris Jenkins in just four rounds to pick up the IBF International strap, a ranking belt for that sanctioning body.

"I'm happy with my results," Marku told Sky Sports ahead of the bout.

"I'm new in this game, you know I was a kickboxer and boxing is a little bit different, but I'm improving a lot and I have much more to show to the people.

"To fight in Albania was my dream from when I was a child. [There'll be] thousands of people there and I can't wait. It's unbelievable and all Albanians will be there."

The biggest fight in the history of women's boxing - Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall - is live on Sky Sports on Saturday September 10. Be part of history and buy tickets for the London showdown here.