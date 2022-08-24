Claressa Shields an 'unstoppable force' going into Savannah Marshall fight, says Kayla Harrison as Hannah Rankin comes into spar

US star Claressa Shields travels to the UK to take on her arch-rival Savannah Marshall in a clash for the undisputed middleweight title at the O2 Arena in London on September 10, live on Sky Sports.

Shields returns to London for the first time since her triumphant campaign at the 2012 Olympic Games when she won her first Olympic gold medal.

Shields was just 17-years-old at the time. In the subsequent decade she won a second Olympic gold at Rio 2016 and in only 12 professional fights has already become a multi-weight champion.

For this next fight Shields not only meets a long-time rival from her amateur days but she is taking on Marshall in the latter's home country.

But London is a global city and Shields' team expects her to be well received in the arena on the night.

"Definitely Claressa got a lot of support when she fought February 5 [in Cardiff] from the British fans," her promoter Dmitry Salita told Sky Sports.

Shields vs Marshall headlines the UK's first televised all-women's boxing, with fellow Americans Mikaela Mayer and Alycia Baumgardner in a world title fight as chief support.

"This one will have fans from all over witnessing a historic event," Salita said.

Shields is also getting British assistance from Hannah Rankin. The Scot is the reigning WBA super-welterweight titlist. She has also fought both Shields, losing to her over 10 rounds in 2018, and being stopped against Marshall inside seven rounds in 2020.

"Claressa and Hannah have a long-time friendship. It's very good that they came together for this camp," Salita said of the two champions working together.

The promoter confirmed that Shields is in fine spirits as she prepares for her showdown with Marshall.

"Claressa is looking great and having a relaxed, fun training camp," Salita said.

"She has posted several videos of her dancing and having a good time while working hard towards this epic clash."

'We have the same indomitable spirit'

Elite MMA fighter Kayla Harrison, like Claressa Shields, won gold medals at London 2012 and Rio 2016. She returned to London to compete for the first time since her first Olympics to beat Martina Jindrova in a PFL contest on Saturday.

She is also backing her former USA team-mate to prevail on September 10 when Shields returns to box in London.

"We have an indomitable spirit. I think she has that little thing inside of her that I have. That can't be broken, can't be beaten, willing to dig deep and do whatever it takes to win. Not everybody has that. Not everybody has that drive, that desire, that passion," she said.

"I'm a huge Claressa Shields fan. I think that if you go deeper into her story and see everything she has overcome to get to where she is and achieve what she's achieved at such a young age, it's hard not to be a fan of hers. Her body of work speaks for itself. I believe that she is an unstoppable force. I'm excited to watch her fight."

She added of the event: "10 years ago something like this never would have happened and now women are headlining cards, there are all-female cards. For me, I think it's an exciting time to be a part of history.

"If you know anything about women we're not here to take part, we're here to take over. And we are."

