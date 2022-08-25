Deontay Wilder hopes of Tyson Fury challenge boosted as WBC give Robert Helenius bout elimination status

Deontay Wilder could force a fourth heavyweight clash with Tyson Fury after the WBC gave the American's return bout against Robert Helenius "elimination" status.

Former WBC champion Wilder hasn't fought since losing by knockout to Fury in their third meeting in October 2021, but recently announced he will make his comeback against Finland's Helenius in Brooklyn on October 15.

Fury, who has twice announced his retirement since defending his title against fellow Brit Dillian Whyte in April, is currently in talks over an undisputed clash with Oleksandr Usyk, after the Ukrainian retained the WBO, WBA and IBF belts with a rematch victory over Anthony Joshua.

WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman confirmed that the organisation has also given former heavyweight world champion Andy Ruiz Jr's bout with Luis Ortiz elimination status, setting up a possible showdown between the winner of that contest and Wilder's clash with Helenius.

"We have accepted some elimination bouts that were requested to the WBC," Sulaiman told Sky Sports News.

"One is Wilder-Helenius, the other is Ruiz-Ortiz. Those are happening as eliminations, but Fury is the champion, he's got the time and he will decide and we'll see what happens."

The WBC have told Fury to make a final decision on whether he is retiring and vacating the belt by Friday August 26, but the 34-year-old has given a clear indication that he will return, having set a September 1 deadline for the fight with Usyk to be agreed.

"Fury made a mandatory defence back in February in the great Wembley and at this moment there is no mandatory in the division," Sulaiman said.

"There are some eliminations, no final elimination, there's nothing set.

"At this time everything is open for Tyson Fury to make a decision."

Fury and Wilder have fought a spectacular trilogy, with the first fight in ending as a draw in 2018, before Fury secured knockout victories in 2020 and 2021 to win and then retain the WBC belt.

"I'm very happy to see Wilder come back," Sulaiman added. "He held the WBC title for five years, 10 title defences, a great example of hard work, a great history behind him so I'm very happy to see Deontay come back to the ring."

Arum: Wilder still has a lot to offer

Fury's American promoter Bob Arum has also welcomed Wilder's return to the division.

"People shouldn't forget that in the last fight, where he was knocked out by Tyson Fury, he gave a magnificent performance," Top Rank boss Arum said.

Image: Wilder is set to return to the ring against Robert Helenius in October

"Wilder showed what a courageous fighter he was and it was a real brawl, he knocked Fury down twice.

"Wilder has a lot to offer boxing and I'm really delighted that he has decided to continue his career.

"Helenius looked good when he fought [Adam] Kownacki, the Polish kid, so I think that's a reasonably good test for Wilder coming back and I look forward to seeing that fight."

