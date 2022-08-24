Tyson Fury is too big for Oleksandr Usyk and if Anthony Joshua had enough stamina he could won, says Deontay Wilder

Oleksandr Usyk won his rematch with Anthony Joshua on Saturday, igniting the start of a new phase of activity in the division.

Usyk first beat Joshua in September of last year and, after a protracted wait to complete the fight, handed the Briton another points loss with a decisive performance at the weekend, even if one of the judges ruled surprisingly against him to make it a split decision verdict.

The heavyweight division can now open up for an array of further exciting fights.

With Usyk defending the IBF, WBA and WBO titles against Joshua, matching him with Tyson Fury, the WBC belt-holder, for the undisputed heavyweight championship is the natural next step to take.

Joshua still has options, with a showdown against America's Deontay Wilder, a destructive puncher too, richly appealing even in a non-title bout.

Deontay Wilder himself has called for both of those fights.

"They're going to be as good as they last," Wilder told EsNews. "Make them happen."

Wilder of course backs himself against the former champion. He also tips Fury to beat the Ukrainian.

"I think Fury will be too big for him. He just likes to use his size and a lot of other things. I think Usyk's too small. I think Usyk has a stamina problem as well. If Joshua had enough stamina it would probably be a different result. But that's my opinion about it," he explained.

"I'd fight them all," Wilder added. "I'm back by popular demand.

"The future's bright. The king is back."

