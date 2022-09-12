Vasiliy Lomachenko returns against Jamaine Ortiz with assurance of undisputed title challenge against Devin Haney or George Kambosos if he wins

Vasiliy Lomachenko will return to action on October 29 when he boxes Jamaine Ortiz at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York.

It will be the first time Lomachenko has boxed since December. Earlier this year he shelved plans to fight for all the lightweight world titles when he returned to Ukraine following the Russian invasion.

Now he can resume his mission to become a lightweight world champion once again. If he beats Ortiz next month, his promoter Bob Arum has assured him he will fight the winner of Devin Haney's undisputed title clash with George Kambosos.

Image: Lomachenko is back in action and continues his quest to become undisputed champion

"I want to dedicate this fight to all my Ukrainian people. I wear the flag proudly every time I step in the ring," Lomachenko said.

"I love my sport, and I am so glad to be back. My goal is to win the undisputed lightweight title, but I will not take Jamaine Ortiz lightly. Madison Square Garden and Hulu Theater at MSG have been special places in my career, and I look forward to making more great memories on October 29."

Top Rank chairman Arum said: "Vasiliy Lomachenko is a credit to his country and the sport of boxing.

"When his country needed him, Vasiliy did not hesitate. We are thrilled that he is safe and fighting once again at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, his home away from home. Jamaine Ortiz is a young, hungry, undefeated fighter who understands that a victory over a living legend like Loma would be life changing."

Ortiz is an unbeaten contender who defeated former super-lightweight world champion Jamel Herring in May. Regardless of what Lomachenko represents, Ortiz is determined to be victorious. "I'm excited about this fight," he said.

Image: 'Lomachenko is a credit to his country and the sport of boxing,' says Top Rank's Bob Arum

"Vasiliy Lomachenko is a great fighter, but I'm here to win. Once I win this fight, I'm targeting a world title opportunity. This is a dream come true."

A former three-weight world champion, Lomachenko had lost his lightweight titles when Teofimo Lopez upset him in 2020.

Since then the Ukrainian looked impressive over the course of last year, beating Masayoshi Nakatani and Richard Commey in 2021, the latter a former champion himself.

Top Rank president Todd duBoef previously told Sky Sports: "He wants those titles. He's been carrying that Teofimo loss for way too long. He thinks those titles should be back around his waist."

DeBoef also marvelled at Lomachenko's decision to step aside earlier this year and allow Haney to box Kambosos and become undisputed.

"Someone conceding their own legacy and something that they really wanted, which was all the titles, it was sitting there for him to have and he's [thought] I've got to put my own needs aside," duBoef said. "What he did was incredibly admirable.

"We just saw a real sign of altruism, a real sign of giving up and sacrifice for others."