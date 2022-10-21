Adam Azim set for Rylan Charlton showdown on Sunday November 27, live on Sky Sports

Rising star Adam Azim will headline a BOXXER: Breakthrough bill at London's Alexandra Palace on Sunday, November 27, live on Sky Sports.

It promises to be a 'Super Sunday' like no other with some of the country’s brightest boxing talent set to light up one of the nation’s most iconic venues as Adam Azim takes on Rylan Charlton on an action-packed weekend of sport.

BOXXER brings a festival feeling to the nation's capital and a new boxing experience as fight fans can look forward to an unmissable feast of activities at ‘Ally Pally’ in an afternoon showcasing some of the country’s best prospects live and exclusive in the UK and Republic of Ireland on Sky Sports.

Azim, one the most exciting prospects in British boxing today, faces a tough test which will draw even more attention to his ever-growing profile as he faces the wily and experienced campaigner Charlton in the main event.

Amir Khan - who became world champion at 22 - has forecast the 20-year-old Azim to beat his record and win a world title even sooner. Judging by the blistering pace he has set this year - with four highlight-reel stoppage wins from four fights - the Shane McGuigan trained protégé is on track to prove Khan correct.

In what will be his first headline fight, Azim must get through talented rival Charlton, who most recently won two fights in one night to come runner-up in April’s eight-man BOXXER Series: Lightweight tournament.

Adam’s undefeated older brother Hassan Azim will be on display too as he looks to extend his flawless record and continue his climb in the welterweight rankings.

Top-tier super-middleweights Lerrone Richards and Zak Chelli will square off in what will be an electrifying encounter. Richards is tipped as one of the best super-middleweights in the world and reigning English champion Zak Chelli is stepping up to face the former British, Commonwealth and IBO world champion in an exciting clash of styles.

The vacant British cruiserweight title fight between Londoners Mikael Lawal and Deion Jumah will undoubtedly be a firefight for the domestic circuit’s top honour and features on this card.

The English super-welterweight title will be contested when reigning champion Sam Gilley meets Sean Robinson to make his second defence of the belt he won with a brutal body-shot finish in November 2021. He scored another stoppage win back in April and now is looking for his third consecutive inside the distance finish.

Shannon Ryan makes a quick return to the ring following her thrilling war on the undercard of last weekend’s landmark BOXXER: LEGACY event. She will look to end her first year as a pro with a quartet of wins.

“This will be our first-ever ‘Super Sunday’ live on Sky Sports - and it is yet another example of our intent to shake up the sport," said BOXXER promoter Ben Shalom.

“This event will showcase some of the very best talent this country has to offer. The incredible Adam Azim is on the fast-track to success and faces his toughest test to date in what is his first headline fight. Everyone expects him to become a world champion and I expect him to use this fight as a launchpad for further success in 2023.

“We have a cracking card in store. Lerrone Richards vs Zak Chelli promises to be a real treat too, along with a brilliant British title fight between Mikael Lawal and Deion Jumah.

“Ally Pally is one of Britain’s best-loved venues and has a reputation for drawing a very passionate crowd. There will be a festival feeling to compliment what is an incredible card. We’re all very excited for a ‘Super Sunday’ at this iconic venue on November 27.”

Adam Smith, head of boxing development at Sky Sports, said, "What a super Sunday afternoon of action we've got lined up for November 27, with the always electrifying Adam Azim topping a card stacked with tomorrow's stars and some of the hottest properties in British boxing today.

"There's something fitting in the synergy between bringing the new generation of talent to one of Britain's most iconic venues. History has been made repeatedly at the Ally Pally and many of the boxers on the November 27 card are on track to make history themselves over the course of their careers.

"A midday start and a 7pm finish is about as perfect a sporting Sunday as you could wish for and I just know this is going to be one of the most fun events of the year."

Tickets for this event will go on pre-sale next week Wednesday, October 26 at 10am, with any remaining tickets then going on general sale to the public from 10am on Friday, October 28.

Young fans can attend the live event, with entry open to ages 8 and upwards, provided that any U18s are accompanied by someone over the age of 21.

Registration for pre-sale tickets is open now at Boxxer.com.