Josh Taylor says Teofimo Lopez would be a 'huge fight' | 'One of us will get knocked out,' predicts WBO champion

Josh Taylor expects to be able to box in June, with a defence of his WBO super-lightweight world title against Teofimo Lopez most likely next.

Taylor was on course to rematch bitter rival Jack Catterall until an injury derailed those plans. Now he looks set to box mandatory challenger Lopez and will revisit the possibility of fighting Catterall afterwards.

"It's a huge fight and one that gives me that excitement and buzz. I've got that there as well and it's going to be an exciting one. I don't think it'll go the distance, one of us will get knocked out," Taylor told Sky Sports News.

"I think it's a huge fight. Teofimo Lopez is, for one, a big character. He has got a lot to say. He has been shouting my name out for a while.

"He is a good fighter," Taylor added. "He has had a couple of bad performances in his last couple of fights, but he is a good fighter. He is a former world champion, a unified world champion at lightweight.

"He is coming up and wants to make a name. it's a good fight and I'm really excited for it. It's going to be a great fight, all action."

Lopez made his name when he scored an upset win over Vasiliy Lomachenko, with his outspoken father and trainer in his corner, before he suffered a surprise loss himself to George Kambosos.

The New Yorker then moved up to super-lightweight and has been seeking a world title shot in a new division.

"I might fight the two of them, either his dad or him. They've both been shouting out a lot. It's going to be a good fight. It'll be an interesting build-up for sure," Taylor said.

"It's all part of the game. It's part of selling a fight, him promoting himself and creating interest in the fight. When the build-up comes along, when he starts talking smack, I'm going to give it back."

Taylor tore a plantar fascia tendon in his heel while sparring but is targeting a return to action in June.

"It's quite a significant injury so it's not one I want to rush back," he explained.

"I'm aiming to get back and ready to fight in June. I'm going to be aiming for then."

The Lopez fight could take place in the US or the UK. Madison Square Garden in New York is an option for an American venue but Taylor hopes to bring the contest to Scotland, either at the Easter Road football stadium or at a specially constructed temporary arena at Edinburgh castle.

"There are three options - Easter Road or the castle. For a fight of this magnitude, I'd love to go to Easter Road or the castle in a great arena if it's this side," Taylor said.

"If it's that side it might be over in Madison Square Garden or New York somewhere. Madison Square Garden will be another bucket list [item] for me. I've boxed in America a couple of times, obviously when I won the [undisputed] title. This might be a chance to tick another off the bucket list.

"It's going to be a good fight, I'm up for it. The prep has already started and I am doing what I can off my feet."

Taylor's ambitions extend further as well. He is ultimately considering a move up to welterweight.

"The long-term plans are still the same: move up and become a two-weight champion," he said.

"My real intention for my goals and ambitions is to become a two-weight world champ."