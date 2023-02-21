Lauren Price will join Dan Azeez on Tony Yoka vs Carlos Takam bill in Paris live on Sky Sports

Lauren Price will fight on the undercard of Tony Yoka's heavyweight clash with Carlos Takam at the Zenith Paris - La Villette on March 11, live on Sky Sports.

Olympic gold medal hero Lauren Price will kickstart her 2023 campaign in Paris as part of a blockbuster card on March 11.

The Team GB star, who won middleweight gold at the Tokyo Olympics, previously fought on the historic BOXXER: Legacy show in front of a sold-out crowd at The O2 arena in London last October.

That event was watched by a record audience for a live women's sport event on Sky with over two million viewers tuning in, when she impressively stopped Timea Belik in four rounds.

Image: Lauren Price and Dan Azeez will be in action on the March 11 show in Paris

One month later in November Price, now 2-0 (1), was awarded an MBE for her services to boxing by King Charles III at an official royal ceremony at Windsor Castle. It was the King's first investiture ceremony since his accession to the throne.

On March 11 in what is only her third professional bout to date, the former Welsh international footballer turned professional fighter will step up when she returns to the ring in Paris - where she memorably qualified for the Olympic Games as an amateur - to take on German opponent, Naomi Mannes.

Mannes, 6-1 (4), was undefeated until her challenge for the EBU welterweight title ended in defeat last November to Britain's Kirstie Bavington.

But slick southpaw Price, 28, is in a confident mood and is intent on making a huge statement overseas in her quest to rise in the welterweight rankings this year.

She said: "I was proud to represent Great Britain all over the world in my amateur career and going to Paris, where I qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, for my third professional bout gives me a similar feeling.

"I know that Naomi Mannes recently challenged for the European title so she's definitely a step up in competition. I can't wait to get over to France and show the world what I've been working on."

BOXXER Founder and CEO Ben Shalom said: "Lauren Price MBE is one of the most decorated amateur fighters in history from these shores.

"We were so delighted to sign her last year after her Olympic gold, that was the culmination of one of the most impressive amateur wins in modern time.

"She had a very small introduction last year and we know she will be a superstar in the world of boxing.

"We're delighted to kickstart this year with her on a really massive card, live on Sky Sports and Canal+, in what will be a very good test in just her third fight."

Elsewhere on the card, in association with French promotion All Star Boxing, 'Super' Dan Azeez will challenge for the vacant EBU European light-heavyweight title when he faces Frenchman Thomas Faure.

In a battle of the heavyweights, Rio 2016 gold medal winner Tony Yoka faces fellow countryman Carlos Takam on home soil in the main event at Zenith - La Villette in the heart of the French capital.

'I'll be there at the top'

In her fight with Naomi Mannes on March 11, Lauren Price intends to showcase further improvements from her last bout against Timea Belik on the Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall undercard.

"I felt like in that fight I might have head-hunted a little bit too much. I wanted to go in there, put on a performance and hurt her really, with that spitefulness," Price told Sky Sports News.

"Each fight you're going to see little adaptations. If I can add my technical side to sitting down on my shots and put them all together then I'm sure in time I'll be there at the top.

Image: Lauren Price was too good for Timea Belik (Photo: Lawrence Lustig/BOXXER)

"It was a special occasion to be a part of. Two million viewers it was phenomenal, something that will always stick by me. I'm very proud to be part of it, standing at the top of that ramp, in front of 20,00 people," Price said.

"It just goes to show us women are just as good as the men with our skills and everything. From that fight I had a lot of young girls, even lads who were inspired watching that, who want to go to a boxing gym, who want to put a pair of gloves on.

"I think it was a fantastic night."

Mannes is the right opponent for Price to build momentum this year.

"It's a step up. For me, I just concentrate on myself. I've boxed all around the world against different styles but this is what I need, little step-ups each time. Looking forward to putting up a good performance," she said.

"I want to go again in April and go from there. I want to get in five fights this year."