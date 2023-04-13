Fabio Wardley ordered to defend British heavyweight title against Frazer Clarke in 2023

British heavyweight champion Fabio Wardley has been ordered to defend his title against Frazer Clarke within the next five months.

The British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC) issued a notice on Thursday ordering the bout to take place by the end of September, setting up a potential thriller between the highly-rated unbeaten pair.

Wardley won the then-vacant tile with a brutal third round stoppage victory over Nathan Gorman in November last year, and improved his record to 16-0 with another knockout win against Michael Polite-Coffie earlier in April.

Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Clarke, who was in attendance at Wardley's latest bout, has been calling for a step up in opposition after easing to victories in his first six professional contests, most recently stopping Bogdan Dinu after two rounds in March.

Both fighters reacted positively on social media to the announcement, providing encouraging signs that the fight is likely to be made.

Wardley posted the BBBofC statement on Twitter, with a message of "let's get it on" to Clarke.

"Yes sir , both wanted it and now it's happening," Clarke responded. "Let's settle this in the ring."

The fighters' promoters have been given until May 10 to agree a deal, after which the contest will be open to purse bids.

Following his win earlier this month, Wardley had expressed his readiness to defend his British title, with the likes of English titlist Solomon Dacres, and David Adeleye having also been in contention for a shot at the Lonsdale belt.

"Whoever wants it next can get it," Wardley told Sky Sports News.

But he added: "As long as they're easy to deal with. They don't make it hard work. Because I'm not here to mess about and bow down to anyone.

"Ultimately I'm the champion and you're coming to me to try and take something I have. So you need to be humble in that sense and come across with some humility and hopefully we can get the fights made."