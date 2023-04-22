Ihor Shevadzutskyi, the heavyweight 'Hulk' fighting Martin Bakole wants 'to box everybody who's the best'

Martin Bakole is taking on the heavyweight 'Hulk' when he fights Ihor Shevadzutskyi on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports.

Shevadzutskyi might have a formidable fighting nickname but the Ukrainian insists outside the ropes he is entirely calm.

"In fights maybe I really [am the] Hulk but in life I am the same, I am only peace," he told Sky Sports.

Image: Shevadzutskyi explains why he's become the "Hulk" (Photos: Lawrence Lustig/BOXXER)

He felt no compulsion to rage or issue threats before his clash with Bakole. A 'Hulk' by name, he is a gentleman by nature, he insists.

"Everybody can say many words, but I don't talk much. I go in the ring and show it. I do my talking in the ring, not out of the ring," Shevadzutskyi said.

"So we will show drama in the ring. It's heavyweights and we'll show that."

Image: Shevadzutskyi meets Bakole at the public workout

It was by chance, rather than any volcanic temperament on his part, that led to Shevadzutskyi being called the 'Hulk'.

"When I went to the cinema with my wife, we took pictures on front of a big billboard with a photo of the Hulk. I sent it to my manager and he said okay, your name is Hulk. I thought he was joking but then he really gave me the name," Shevadzutskyi said.

He is unbeaten in 10 fights, with eight of those coming by knockout. He overcame tough journeyman Kamil Sokolowski and heavyweight gatekeeper Kevin Johnson in his last two fights.

Image: The "Hulk" weighs in

But in this next fight he is stepping up against a world rated heavyweight opponent.

Shevadzutskyi acknowledges that. "He's a very good fighter. He boxes with good fighters. He has good power. Good speed. Good physical [strength] and has good boxing skill," he said of Bakole.

"So I know it's not an easy fight for me. For the first time it's a big chance and a big fight for me. I am ready.

"It's a very good fight for him and for me."

Shevadzutskyi explained his own ambition. "You can box easy, you can go slowly," he said, but added: "If you want to be first in heart and power, you need to be boxing with the best.

Image: Bakole and Shevadzutskyi face off

"I want to box everybody who's the best."

That why he refuses to be daunted by the intimidating prospect of fighting Bakole. He also believes his opponent has no reason to be afraid of him.

"Why [be scared of me]? It's boxing. It's a sport," Shevadzutskyi said. "For me it's nothing.

"He has legs, he has hands, the same for me. So everybody can talk more words. But you don't need to talk, you need to work and show it in the ring. So I think you need to show it."

Image: Shevadzutskyi is taking on a top level opponent in Bakole

The Ukrainian is looking for a breakout victory on his ledger, while Bakole has been challenged to make an explosive statement in this fight so he can pursue further opportunities. Only one can emerge victorious but together they can deliver a bout of heavyweight drama.

That's what Shevadzutskyi wants, his final message to Bakole a simple call to action. "Come on," he urged, "and do this."

The fight is set and the two big men won't be looking for anywhere to hide.

Watch Martin Bakole vs Ihor Shevadzutskyi and Lukasz Rozanski vs Alen Babic, live on Sky Sports Action from 7pm on Saturday night.