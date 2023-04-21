Alen Babic 'the happiest man alive' as he weighs in for Lukasz Rozanski and a shot at new WBC bridgerweight title

Alen Babic and Lukasz Rozanski took to the scales for their WBC bridgerweight title fight, live on Sky Sports this Saturday.

Bridgerweight is a new weight class created by the WBC at 224lbs. They are the only sanctioning body to recognise the division they invented to fill a gap between cruiserweight and today's gargantuan heavyweights.

Rozanski, who hasn't fought since 2021, has been waiting for this opportunity. But he has spent his career at heavyweight and had to actually make weight for the first time.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Alen Babic put on an impressive performance stopping Shawndell Winters inside two rounds after this brutal knockdown

That though was not a problem for him on Friday.

The local favourite Rozanski was greeted by applause, chants and his own theme tune as he easily made the weight at the Millennium Hall, coming in at 222.2lbs.

Babic too has boxed as a heavyweight but typically just above the cruiser limit. He however didn't bulk up for this fight. He kept himself at around his typical fighting weight, scaling 210.8lbs.

They faced each other for a long staredown, before Babic turned to the crowd cheering for Rozanski and roared back, a sudden grin on his face.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Alen Babic unloads a huge hook and knocks out Damian Chambers in the third round

The Croatian has an alter ego, "The Savage" that he says comes out ahead of his fights.

"I felt him. I think [Rozanski] felt him also. I felt something," he laughed.

"I looked into his eyes two times already and it's always the same. He's a man who wants to win, a man who will not back down. I have respect for him."

He fully expects his fight with Rozanski to be brutal. But "The Savage" Babic was pleased nevertheless.

Surrounded by his own band supporters, speaking to Sky Sports, he said: "I am the happiest man alive.

Image: "The happiest man alive!" Babic looks serious at his face off, but insists he can't wait for the clash with Rozanski

"This is all I need," he continued. "I feel amazing."

He is determined to beat Rozanski in the Pole's hometown. "I know I have enough to beat him, inside the first round," Babic said. "I want an early knockout."

Heavyweight Martin Bakole is also in action on the bill at G2A Arena in Rzeszow, Poland, live on Sky Sports Action from 7pm on Saturday.

Bakole fights Ukrainian heavyweight Ihor Shevadzutskiy, a man known as the "Hulk". He was a hefty 276.9lbs. But Bakole was even bigger at 280.6lbs.

Image: Babic and Rozanski are fighting for a new title created by the WBC (Photos: Lawrence Lustig/BOXXER)

Cruiserweight Mical Cieslak boxes France's Dylan Bregeon for the European title. Both made weight, Bregeon at 198.6lbs and Cieslak, fighting for the championship in his home country, 198.9lbs.

British heavyweight Jeamie TKV takes on Poland's Michal Boloz. Both men have knockout power but TKV has the weight advantage, scaling 259.5lbs to the tall Pole's 223.1lbs.

Scotland's Boris Crighton (170.4lbs) keeps his busy run going. Fighting Steed Woodall (172.8lbs) on this bill will be his third fight in a month.

Watch Lukasz Rozanski vs Alen Babic, live on Sky Sports Action from 7pm on Saturday night.