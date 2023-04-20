Ryan Garcia taunts Gervonta Davis as Oscar De La Hoya condemns catchweight and rehydration clause

Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia went head-to-head at the final press conference on Thursday ahead of their showdown this weekend.

"I'm ready to do what I do," Garcia warned Davis.

As soon as Garcia suggested he could stop his opponent with a single punch, "Tank" Davis responded: "I only need one too.

Image: Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia face off

"I'm going to break your jaw, I promise you!"

Davis is convinced that he is the superior fighter. "He don't have the fundamentals at all," he said of Garcia. "All he's relying on is a hook.

"No defence, no nothing, no footwork, no head movement.

"He doesn't have nothing."

Their fight has been made at a catchweight of 136lbs and a rehydration clause means they can't weigh more than 10lbs over that limit on the morning of the fight.

Image: Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis exchange words (Photos: Esther Lin/Showtime)

"You looked drained," Garcia said, pointing at Davis when they faced off.

His promoter, Oscar De La Hoya condemned Davis' team for these contractual requirements.

"I look at Ryan and I know he's ready. I look at Ryan's team and they know he's ready. I look at 'Tank' and he looks ready," De La Hoya said. "But when I look at 'Tank's team's actions through the whole promotion I am left to wonder: do they really think this guy is ready?

"Catchweights and rehydration clauses, late afternoon weigh-ins. All of these petty requirements point to a team that looks to protect their fighter.

"And why would they protect their fighter, unless they think maybe he's not ready for this moment? I really believe that Tank's team is worried that he's going to lose."

Image: Both fighters are threatening knockouts

Davis' promoter Leonard Ellerbe answered angrily.

"'Tank' Davis by KO, like I've been saying and it might be early," he said. "First off we believe in Tank a thousand percent.

"We've been the A-side in this situation and that's how the A-side carries itself."

Davis' trainer Calvin also said: "Oscar shooting shots. You know how it is on the A-side… Be prepared Saturday night because it's on.

"We're going to put some knuckles on somebody. I don't train him for knockouts. I train him for punishment. I want you to feel it. I'm sending a message to all of them, through you."

Joe Goosen, Garcia's trainer, didn't engage in the verbal war. "The real war's going to be Saturday night between two great fighters," he said.

"This is one of the most exceptional matches put together in a long time," Goosen continued. "Ryan Garcia is one of the most uniquely talented fighters I've ever been involved with.

"I've never seen anybody train as hard, focused as much as he is.

"He's going to bring something very special to the ring Saturday night, I can guarantee you that."

De La Hoya fully expects a new superstar to be crowned after Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia fight on Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

"I truly believe that the winner of this fight will be the new king of the sport."