Anthony Joshua teases fans about a Deontay Wilder fight by admitting there 'might be truth' in reports of Saudi Arabia showdown

Anthony Joshua has fuelled speculation about a Deontay Wilder fight by admitting there 'might be some truth' in reports of a showdown in Saudi Arabia.

Joshua has welcomed a potential blockbuster battle against Wilder, with reports even suggesting that Tyson Fury could even face Oleksandr Usyk in an undisputed world heavyweight title fight on the same night in December.

Wilder's manager Shelly Finkel told Sky Sports that the American was 'willing to fight' Joshua, a challenge which has been accepted by the two-time world champion.

Image: Deontay Wilder is open to a fight against Joshua in Saudi Arabia

"Have you ever heard of anything like that before? Two heavyweight clashes on the same night," Joshua told Sky Sports News.

"The rumours that are circulating, there might be some truth behind it."

Joshua sealed a unanimous decision victory over Jermaine Franklin at The O2 earlier this month, while Wilder demolished Robert Helenius inside one round last October.

"I'm preparing for that big fight, when it comes. I'm just taking it one fight at a time and building, so that by the time I get to that finish line, I've got something in the tank. That's how I'm getting on with this year.

"I've had my first fight; I've spoken to my coach, hopefully I can fight in July or August - keep that momentum - and then by December, there's rumours going around that I'm going to be in a big showdown - and I can't wait."

Joshua has teamed up with new trainer Derrick James after two competitive defeats to Usyk and remains confident that he can still defeat the division's top fighters.

"The road to the championship is not easy by any means. It's like a marathon, you can't look at the finish line when you've only run the first 100 metres. You've got to take it step by step.

"I feel like I'm an intellectual fighter with how I approach my career and my boxing."

Usyk is expected to defend his WBA, IBF and WBO titles against Daniel Dubois, who holds the WBA 'regular' belt.

"At the moment the talks are only for Dubois," said Usyk's promoter Alex Krassyuk, when asked by Sky Sports about the Fury fight.

Fury does not currently have any title commitments, with the WBC waiting to see whether a proposed final eliminator between Wilder and Ruiz Jr will go ahead.

"The mandatory will be decided in a fight between Wilder and Ruiz," WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman told Sky Sports.

"It has not happened, so at this moment Fury is free to defend his WBC title."

Asked whether Fury could have mandatory requirements this year, Sulaiman added: "Most likely yes, it depends on when Wilder and Ruiz fight."

