Joshua Buatsi must beat Pawel Stepien to keep world title dreams alive: 'Everything's on the line!'

Joshua Buatsi came face-to-face for the first time with his next opponent Pawel Stepien at their final press conference in Birmingham.

Buatsi is determined to force his way to a world shot, while Poland's Stepien is looking for an upset that would see him seize the Londoner's place at the top of the WBA rankings and position himself for a championship fight.

Buasti and Stepien, both unbeaten boxers, are putting their future plans on the line in Saturday's fight.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Joshua Buatsi acknowledges he has to beat Pawel Stepien on Saturday if he's to challenge for world title honours

For Stepien, it's a chance to make his name too.

"Buatsi is a very good fighter. I have watched and studied his fights and I'm happy that I can step in the ring with him on Saturday night and test my skills," he said.

"This is the height of my career. I'm even more happy that I'm in the main event."

Buatsi was perfectly respectful at the press conference, but he will be no less vicious on Saturday night.

"When the bell goes, it's a different look and everything's on the line, it's all at stake," he said.

Buatsi feels there is pressure on him, and unaccustomed criticism in the build up to this fight, but warned: "That all creates the atmosphere and the intensity I want.

"He's a good boxer, represented his country, which I must give credit to," he said of Stepien. "I'm sure he'll be strong and tough.

"I'm here to win. There's no other language. There's no other thinking process. There's no other thought.

"The aim is to win, and look good doing it."

Victory would put Buatsi in prime position for his world title shot.

Image: Lauren Price and Kirstie Bavington face off ahead of their historic British title fight (Photos: Lawrence Lustig/BOXXER)

"We want the belt," he said. "The aim is to have something tangible, in the form of a world title."

Defeat, simply, is not an option.

The bill also features a history-making event when Lauren Price and Kirstie Bavington fight for the first professional women's British championship.

Price is a trail-blazer who won Wales' first Olympic boxing gold medal in 2021. But it is early in her pro career and Bavington is a seasoned fighter and a former European champion herself.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ben Whittaker and Jordan Grant exchanged words in their news conference ahead of their fight on Saturday night

"It's a beautiful looking belt as well. It's great just to add more history to my name," Price said. "I believe in myself and I'll come out victorious.

"I know she's game, she's tough, she's a pressure fighter, I believe I'm a level above.

"Keep learning, keep moving and climbing the ladder."

Bavington however will make sure the fight is no coronation for Price, who's only had three professional fights so far in her career.

"She's fighting me for 10 rounds," Bavington said. "I'm here to win and that's it. Come May 6 (Saturday), this is me, I'm going to bring that British title home."

Price's team-mate from Tokyo Games, Olympic silver medallist Ben Whittaker returns to action against Jordan "The Game" Grant.

Grant has taken exception to Whittaker's comments and acknowledges there's "needle" between them.

"It'll be good when I beat him," the Scotsman said. "I wouldn't have took it if I wasn't confident.

"If you're an Olympian and you're getting medals you're right up there in the boxing world. I'm under no illusions," he continued. "It's a mountain to climb."

But he added: "It'll be sweeter when I beat him. It'll change my life.

"I'm ready for a war, so let's go."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ben Whittaker and Jordan Grant continued to exchange words during the face-off ahead of their fight on Saturday night

Whittaker however is certain that with his injury woes behind him, he is on course for another victory.

"'The Surgeon's' back," he said. "They call it flash because they can't do it. Saturday you'll see more flash, more performances and why I'm special.

"He's called the Game. It's a good job I play my Playstation, I'll cancel him Saturday."

Local men Kaisee Benjamin and Tyler Denny are relishing their bouts that will kick off the televised card, live on Sky Sports Action and Sky Showcase from 7pm on Saturday.

Benjamin fights Sean McComb, the skilled operator from Belfast, while Denny is boxing Macaulay McGowan, who like Denny is in good form.

"In front of the home crowd I'm looking to put on a dominant performance… I'm looking to come, win and do the business, and look good doing it as well.

"It's a good fight, he's a game fighter, I'm a game fighter and it's going to match up really well. I can't see it not being a great fight.

"It's going to be fireworks."

Watch Lauren Price vs Kirstie Bavington from 7pm this Saturday live on Sky Sports Action or Sky Showcase