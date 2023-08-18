Adam Azim looking for 'knockout of the year' on the undercard of Liam Smith vs Chris Eubank Jr rematch

Liam Smith delivered a spectacular knockout when he beat Chris Eubank Jr in January. Last weekend Anthony Joshua used an expert set-up to blast out Robert Helenius in the seventh round of their fight. Adam Azim wants to outdo them.

He wants the knockout of the year when he returns to action against Aram Fanyan on the Smith vs Eubank undercard, live on Sky Sports Box Office on September 2.

"That would be lovely. I was thinking about it when I was coming back from sparring, I want to get one of the best knockouts this year," Azim told Sky Sports.

"I want to come back, get a spectacular knockout. Show my class, show my skills, show everyone."

He knows though that the 23-1 Fanyan is a serious opponent, especially for this stage of Azim's career. "He's coming to win, he's no joke," Azim said. "He's got good fundamentals, keeps his shape well.

"I don't think he's a pressure fighter. I think he's more of a back-foot fighter. He's the guy who makes them commit. He likes to stay back, he doesn't like coming forward. If he comes forward, I'm ready.

"If he goes backwards I'm ready to go front foot on him. I'm ready in both different ways. I feel like my speed in the early rounds is definitely going to penetrate him.

"I am definitely going to go into that ring, dictate the pace and break him down slowly.

Image: Adam Azim will fight Aram Fanyan on the Smith vsEubank Sky Sports Box Office bill

"To get that knockout I've got to stay disciplined, got to stay focused, got to box his head off to get the knockout."

He has a special motivation going into his September 2 bout. "This fight's dedicated to my granddad, who passed away recently," Azim said. "So obviously in my mind right now is to win and get that knockout for him.

"He was meant to come to this fight that was going to happen. Before he passed away he did say to me, you're going to definitely, definitely get that knockout.

"I've had 10 rounds of experience [in a bout] now so I know what it's like to go rounds. I've knocked a couple of people out so I know how it feels to finish an opponent."

Image: An injury to Azim's hand saw his bout with Fanyan postponed to September 2 (Photo: Lawrence Lustig/BOXXER)

His mind is preoccupied with memories of his grandfather. But he will take in the occasion on September 2.

"I really want to get in that ring and put on a performance for the fans. It's going to be packed out - 21,000 people are going to be there so it's a big massive card broadcast on Sky Sports Box Office," he said.

"It's a massive event to be a part of, it's such a pleasure and honour to be on the card as well. It's a great way to build my name up as well. Fighting a good boxer, Fanyan and obviously I'm giving the fans what they want, I'm giving them a good fight."

This bout, if he wins, will set him up for another key contest later this year. "This fight is putting me into the European rankings," Azim said.

"It would be nice to get another title in the collection. Let's see what happens after this fight. I've got targets and plans for the next fight anyway. I just need to get into the European rankings, that's the main thing and go for other belts out there."

