David Allen backs himself as 'big favourite' in heavyweight bout with Frazer Clarke

David Allen has declared himself as "the favourite" in his domestic heavyweight clash with Frazer Clarke.

Clarke has an undefeated seven-fight professional record ahead of his showdown with Allen on the undercard of Liam Smith's rematch with Chris Eubank Jr in Manchester on September 2, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

But Allen, who holds a victory over former WBA champion Lucas Browne, is supremely confident that he will inflict a crushing first defeat on Clarke.

"I am the underdog with the bookies and probably with everyone but in my eyes, I am a big favourite," Allen told Sky Sports.

"It is a fight I fully expect to win and it is a fight I was massively surprised to get the call for.

"I didn't think I would get the call for this fight to be honest so I expect to win.

"I am the underdog to many people but, to me, I fully expect to win."

Olympic bronze medallist Clarke has declared that he is 'not afraid of anyone' from domestic to world level, but Allen insists the 32-year-old has made a major error of judgement.

"Frazer is an old friend of mine, I have known him since 2012 from the amateurs and we have always got on great," said Allen.

"I respect him massively as a man and a good fighter. You don't win Olympic medals if you are not a good fighter but I would say this is a big mistake.

"I genuinely really, really fancy the job and if I didn't, I wouldn't be doing it.

"I just think I am better all around. People might laugh at that but I expect to outbox him and to knock him out to be honest.

"I am not just saying that, I haven't got to talk anything up.

"For once I can come in quietly and go about my business but I fully expect to beat him."

Frazer Clarke faces David Allen on the Liam Smith vs Chris Eubank Jr 2 undercard, live on Sky Sports Box Office on September 2.