Paris Olympics 2024: Oleksandr Usyk says Ukrainian athletes deserve support amid ongoing Russian invasion

London 2012 champion Oleksandr Usyk says his "special" compatriots competing at the Paris Olympics deserve global support having made it to the Games despite Ukraine remaining under attack from Russia.

Usyk, who became heavyweight boxing's first undisputed champion in almost 25 years by beating Tyson Fury in May, crowned his remarkable amateur career by taking heavyweight gold in London 12 years ago.

The 37-year-old was in London on Thursday, a day ahead of the start of the Olympics, to participate in a ceremony at the Ukrainian embassy marking the departure of a convoy of donated, aid-carrying UK vehicles to Ukraine.

In an exclusive interview with Sky News at the ceremony, Usyk was asked if he had a message for the Ukrainian athletes competing in Paris.

"You can do what you want to," he said.

"Ukrainian people and sportspeople, for me it's special people because what's going on now in my country.

"People from different sports - boxing, athletics, judo, wrestling - find time training, find time to support Ukraine, find time to help all Ukrainian people, but then go to Olympic Games.

"It's unbelievable. People do a lot of work.

"Gold medal, bronze medal, silver medal for me doesn't matter, but I want Ukrainian sportspeople to have good support."

'It's hard for me' - Usyk reveals tears over child deaths

Image: Usyk admits he shed tears following a missile attack on his home country this month

On Wednesday, a display was unveiled in London's Parliament Square to honour the 487 athletes lives that have been lost since Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Ukraine's squad of 140 in Paris amounts to 15 less athletes than were sent to the previous Games in Tokyo.

Addressing the UK's support of Ukraine, Usyk said: "It's good helping because a lot of people who now stand on the front-line protecting Ukraine, these cars will help.

"The evacuation of soldiers, the work, it's very important. Because on the current front line, every day is a new car, because it's dangerous, it's war. Cars are destroyed."

Usyk said that he has been brought to tears by the conflict, particularly the death of children.

The 37-year-old said spoke specifically of Russian attacks on Kyiv that saw Ohmatdyt Children's Hospital - Ukraine's biggest paediatrics facility - struck by missiles earlier in July.

Asked if he had cried about the war, Usyk replied: "Of course.

"Last attack on Ukraine on the medical centre, Ohmatdyt (Children's Hospital), yes, because it's children.

"It's not soldiers. It's not big person. 10 years old, six, 15, but it's the start of life, but for this people it's lost. It's hard for me."