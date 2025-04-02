Viddal Riley says he can knock out Cheavon Clarke in British title fight on Chris Eubank Jr-Conor Benn undercard

Viddal Riley is stepping up to challenge Cheavon Clarke for the British cruiserweight title on the Chris Eubank Jr-Conor Benn undercard, live on Sky Sports Box Office on April 26.

Riley, the English champion, had been due to box Isaac Chamberlain in an all-London grudge match earlier this year, only to see his rival withdraw with an injury.

But a rich consolation is getting this shot at the British title at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium, the home of the football club Riley supports.

Clarke, a talented GB Olympian, won the British cruiserweight title when he knocked out Ellis Zorro last year.

The Gravesend boxer picked up a good decision win over Efetobor Apochi after that but in December lost a European title fight to Leonardo Mosquea on a split decision in Monaco.

Riley acknowledges he is taking a hard fight.

"He's the British champion. As much as he had a defeat in his last fight, he challenged for European honours and he's managed to keep his standing as British champion. So for me being an English champion that was the right person to fight, that was the right person to go after. This is the natural level up," Riley told Sky Sports.

"He is [dangerous]. But that's what makes it fun. If it's not dangerous then it's not fun. You get that thrill-seeking side of fighters. Not everyone has it, but I definitely have it.

"I want the challenge," he added. "This is a tough challenge but not one that I can't overcome."

Clarke is a fighter to be respected. "He's explosive," Riley said. "His strengths are his pedigree, what he's managed to achieve in terms of fighting around the world as a professional and as an amateur. He's seen many styles. So his experience is definitely one of his attributes.

"He can put punches together well, he's quite dynamic in his movement. He's not the biggest cruiserweight. People tell me I'm not a big cruiserweight. He's smaller than me."

Riley though is confident that not only can he win but he can do so in style and knock out the British champion.

"I believe I can. I always believe I can knock anyone out. Things happen. I've learned in boxing nothing is scripted," Riley said.

"I definitely possess the power and the skills to stop Chev. We've seen him hurt in his last couple of fights. So he's shown the vulnerability so I feel like I can capitalise on that and take it one step further and get him out.

"Once I've got the person going, I normally finish them."

