Joe Joyce urged to retire following Filip Hrgovic loss | 'I just don't see where he goes from here'

Joe Joyce has been urged to retire after suffering a defeat to Filip Hrgovic on Saturday.

Since a great knockout victory over Joseph Parker in 2022, Joyce has only won once in his last five fights and that win was a laboured performance against Kash Ali.

Joyce suffered consecutive stoppage losses to Zhilei Zhang. Last year, Derek Chisora knocked him down and went on to beat the Londoner on points.

The Briton, who is now 39 years old, went 10 rounds with Hrgovic but lost a unanimous decision.

Image: Joyce has a good track record of achievement which includes a past win over Daniel Dubois.

Retiring from boxing should now be a serious consideration for Joyce.

Matthew Macklin, the former world title challenger and Sky Sports Boxing expert said: "You never want to tell any fighter to retire because ultimately it's a personal decision. But you do wonder with the recent of form, the losses and his age and with the amount of shots he gets hit with, certainly if it was someone close to me, I would be telling him to retire.

"Because all those factors, weighing them up, what's his ambition left in the game? He wanted to be a top flight heavyweight. Well, he was a few fights ago. With back-to-back knockout defeats to Zhang, a loss to Chisora where he got dropped and also this fight against Hrgovic where he shipped a lot of punishment, he got hit with a lot of big shots again. I just don't see where he goes from here.

"I think retirement, if he was my close pal, that's what I'd be saying to him."

Image: Zhilei Zhang landing a huge right hand on Joe Joyce in his second victory over the Brit

His opponent, Hrgovic has also called for Joyce to retire from boxing.

Hrgovic said of Joyce: "I think he can give anyone a hard fight. Because he's just tough, he keeps coming, he throws a lot of punches, he's big. He'll give anyone a tough fight, anyone in the division.

"But I think for his health it would be best that he retires."

Hrgovic added: "He's had a lot of tough fights. He received a lot of punches. He has that open style, not so great defence, and like I said he can give anyone a tough fight. But my opinion is that he should retire because of his health. That's most important in the end; to be healthy after boxing."

Image: Joyce has had a tough professional career

The Londoner was a top amateur, who beat Hrgovic years ago in a World Series of Boxing bout. Joyce won an Olympic silver medal, and was unlucky not to be awarded gold at Rio 2016.

Joyce did impress as a professional, chalking up wins over Daniel Dubois and other top heavyweights as well as Parker.

Hrgovic noted: "He's a warrior. I respect him. He has amazing achievements as an amateur and as a professional."

But he added: "Now he's maybe too old at this moment. I think he should retire, that's my opinion. Without any disrespect but I think it would be best for him."

Promoter Frank Warren told Queensberry's Youtube channel that now Joyce has "got to have a serious think about his future".

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Joe Joyce's mum, Marvel Opara speaks on her emotions watching her son fight and calls for more audio description in boxing to better follow along.

"No rush but that's what he needs to do now," Warren said. "He's as game as they come.

"He will want another fight, I know he will. But he needs to sit down with his family and have a serious think about the future. There won't be any easy way back for him.

"But whatever he does, we will support him. When you're getting older in boxing, certainly when you fight the way Joe does you've got to really think about what the consequences will be down the road.

"He's a lovely man, one of the best people I've ever worked with and I just want the best for him now."