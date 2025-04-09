Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano: Ellie Scotney fights Yamileth Mercado to unify world title on undercard

Britain’s Ellie Scotney will face Yamileth Mercado in a three-belt world title unification on the Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano undercard.

On July 12 at New York's Madison Square Garden, unified WBO and IBF super-bantamweight champion Scotney will box Mexico's Mercado who holds the WBC title.

Scotney, from Catford, has just signed with Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions company and acknowledged the fight is a "massive moment in my career, but one I know I am ready for".

"What MVP is doing for women's boxing is changing the game, and I'm proud to be part of it," she said.

"Yamileth Mercado might be the longest reigning champion in our division right now, but on July 11 [in New York] I'll be showing why I'm the number one at 122lbs and moving one step closer to becoming the undisputed champion.

"Sharing this card with inspirations like Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano makes this even more meaningful and I want to leave my own mark on a special night.

"My whole career has been based in the UK, but I'm ready to make a statement on the biggest of stages and show the world what I can do."

WBC super-bantamweight world champion "Yeimi" Mercado has defended her belt eight times since winning it in 2019 on home soil in Chihuahua, Mexico. But the 27-year-old is taking on an undefeated, unified champion in Scotney.

"I am very excited to unify titles with Ellie Scotney and raise my WBC belt for my country and my home in Cuauhtémoc, Chihuahua on MVP's card at Madison Square Garden and in front of the world," Mercado said.

"This fight will be a war, and we will continue to demonstrate that women's boxing brings a guarantee of both spectacle and boxing quality.

"Viva Mexico!"