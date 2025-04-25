Chris Eubank Jr warns Conor Benn at final face-off: 'Weight has no relevance. He's in for a surprise'

Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn went head-to-head for a final face off at their ceremonial weigh-in after Eubank dramatically came in over the limit earlier on Friday.

Eubank was just over the middleweight limit at 160.05lbs, while Benn, who is coming up from welter for this fight, was well under at 156lbs 4oz.

Eubank and Benn headline at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in a Ring Magazine event on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office. That weight miss has seen Eubank incur a hefty financial penalty.

Yet when Eubank appeared at the first public event of the week, he had a smile on his face as a cacophony of boos and cheers greeted him.

Spreaker Spreaker , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Spreaker cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Spreaker cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Spreaker cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"It is what is. If they'll take half a million off me for being half an ounce over, then that's the people Eddie Hearn, Matchroom and Conor Benn are," Eubank said.

"Weight has no relevance to what happens tomorrow night. I'm going to go in there and stop this guy."

He locked eyes with Benn one final time and waited for his opponent to look away first.

Benn though could celebrate the psychological blow of Eubank just missing weight, and a financial windfall that stemmed from it.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player George Groves has criticised Chris Eubank Jr after he missed weight for his fight with Conor Benn on April 26

"It's an expensive price to pay but he's disciplined and should have made the weight," Benn declared.

"He's expecting sympathy but won't get any sympathy around here.

"I'm a 147 fighter so I'll go in there and use my speed, my ferocity.

"I don't know if I'm supposed to look scared, intimidated. I'm neither. I'm just looking forward to Saturday.

"I'm here to take his head clean off."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Chris Eubank Jr has missed weight for his middleweight bout with Conor Benn, weighing in at 160.2lbs on his first attempt, before following up at 160.05lbs on his second and last attempt

Eubank's trials with the scales aren't over yet either. The agreement for this fight involves a rehydration clause that prevents either man from being more than 10lbs over the limit on a fight-day weigh in, one that will take place between 8am and 9am on Saturday morning.

Coming in over 170lbs then would lead to another steep financial penalty.

"The rehydration clause is still in place," Eubank confirmed, "so I have to watch what I eat and drink, but all these things are set up to distract and displace and try to get me off track. None of it will work.

"He's in for a hell of a surprise. He has no idea the pain in store for him."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Chris Eubank Jr told Conor Benn he will take him back to school on Saturday and put him in detention

Undercard on weight

The undercard fighters all made weight. After distasteful comments at the previous day's press conference, Brandon Glanton (199.5lbs) issued an apology, while still threatening to knock out Chris Billam-Smith (199lbs).

"Chris is going to sleep," the American insisted.

Image: Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn lock eyes at their final face off

The former world champion was dismissive. "He's learning and he'll learn more on Saturday," Billam-Smith said.

"He's right about the knockout, but the only sleeping I'll be doing is Saturday night when I'm back home."

Viddal Riley (199.2lbs) meets British cruiserweight champion Cheavon Clarke (198.7lbs) in a dangerous fight, while another former world champion, Liverpool's Liam Smith (160lbs) will have his form tested by the ambitious and unbeaten Aaron McKenna (159.7lbs) from Ireland.

Anthony Yarde (174.2lbs) and Lyndon Arthur (174.6lbs), who are 1-1 in their two-fight series so far, meet in a third deciding fight.

"He said I looked scared," Arthur said afterwards. "Do I look scared?

"I think I stop him."

Chris Eubank vs Conor Benn will be live on Saturday April 26 on Sky Sports Box Office. Book now!