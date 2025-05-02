Natasha Jonas targets Katie Taylor rematch and says she still 'wants the big fights' despite retirement talk

Natasha Jonas has declared that she still "wants the big fights" and is eager for a mammoth rematch with Katie Taylor.

Jonas was comprehensively beaten by Lauren Price via a wide unanimous decision in March, a fight which saw her lose the IBF and WBC welterweight belts, with many people casting doubt on her future following the Royal Albert Hall clash.

However, she told Sky Sports there is still more to come in her illustrious career.

"I'm not too sure," she said of her future. "There's nothing official yet.

"I'm going to sit back and wait on a few results, see how they go.

"Obviously, I still want big names and big fights. So, we'll see how that pans out.

"I don't want to come back just for any old fight. I still want the biggest fights and the big nights and that's basically it.

"If I can't get them fights, then that'll be my turn."

Speaking at an even to launch the World Boxing Championships 2025, which take place in Liverpool from September 4-14, Jonas revealed Katie Taylor remains her target.

The pair fought in an eye-catching battle in 2021 with Taylor edging Jonas out on the judges' scorecards.

Taylor also got the better of the Liverpudlian in the amateur ranks when they clashed in a memorable quarter-final at the 2012 Olympics in London.

In July, Taylor will have a trilogy fight with Amanda Serrano, but Jonas has not lost hope of another chapter in her own rivalry with the Irish legend.

"I've always said Katie Taylor," Jonas replied when asked about the one big fight she wishes to happen.

Eubank-Benn: 'The right person won'

The 40-year-old was part of the Sky Sports punditry team for the fight between Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn last Saturday, which main-evented a historic night of boxing at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Eubank would go on to defeat his rival via unanimous decision, and Jonas reflected on a dramatic north London night.

"The fight was brilliant and it's always a worry when you've built a fight up and there's been so much energy in the press conferences, whether it's going to live up to that expectations, but it 100 per cent did and more," Jonas said.

"I think the moment for me was when Eubank Jr and Sr stepped out of the car together. Me, Johnny [Nelson] and Adam [Booth], we all got choked up.

"We didn't really know what to do."

Jonas believes Eubank was a deserving victor over Benn. "I probably would have given it to Eubank by maybe two rounds, but every round was competitive, every round was hard-fought," she said.

"I think Conor gained a lot more fans from that performance, so sometimes a loss isn't always the worst thing. He can go back down [to welterweight or] there could be a potential rematch.

"I think it was a little bit closer than the scores suggested, but I thought the right person won."

