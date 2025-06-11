Ellie Scotney, the 'best in the world under the age of 30,' could be one win away from undisputed title shot

Ellie Scotney could be one win away from her dream shot at becoming the undisputed super-bantamweight world champion.

The Catford fighter boxes Yamileth Mercado on July 11 to unify the IBF, WBC and WBO super-bantamweight world titles on the undercard of Katie Taylor versus Amanda Serrano III at Madison Square Garden.

"She's seasoned it, she's mixed it with Serrano for instance, she's tough as they come," Scotney told Sky Sports ahead of the Mercado fight. "It feels surreal, but it's one thing getting the opportunity. You've got to seize it.

Spreaker Spreaker , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Spreaker cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Spreaker cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Spreaker cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"Everything's there on the table now. I've got to go in, it's all on me and I can't wait.

"If I can go over there and make people feel part of my journey, part of my story then I've done my job."

Her target, if she is victorious in this next fight, would be the WBA belt, the fourth major world championship

Undisputed is her goal. Scotney said: "We all laugh about the little pact I made with my nan and we're that close to finishing the collection. That's where everything's heading.

"I know I've got a serious fight on July 11 so that's the next step."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Amanda Serrano sports headguard during a face-off with Katie Taylor seemingly making a reference to an accusation that her opponent intentionally headbutted her during their last bout

Nakisa Bidarian, who co-founded MVP promotions with Jake Paul, has signed Scotney to their company and intends to back her in her quest for undisputed.

"Absolutely that's the goal. As long as she wants to do it, we of course want to do it," Bidarian told Sky Sports.

"I believe Ellie Scotney is the best boxer in the world under the age of 30 and this will be her opportunity to show everyone that."

With Jake Paul as her promoter, Bidarian intends to make Scotney a star.

"With Jake's crossover reach, add in to it Ellie's capabilities inside the ring but more importantly for me is her personality outside the ring, which she doesn't get to show often enough, she's a beautiful person but she's funny, she's got a bunch of personality and we're excited for the world to see that," Bidarian said.

"We know that if she displays that and continues to perform inside the ring, she is going to be the face of women's boxing in the UK in very short order."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Katie Taylor says she's hoping to put an 'exclamation mark' at the end of the fight against Amanda Serrano

Scotney could eventually move up to featherweight and potentially even meet Serrano, the superstar of MVP's promotional stable, in the Puerto Rican's natural weight division.

"It's up to the two of them. I'm sure Ellie would want to," Bidarian said. "Amanda's earned the right to determine what she wants to do next and if she wants to fight Ellie and Ellie wants to fight her of course we'll support that.

"Part of what we're trying to do is build a roster of fighters that can fight each other on any given night, in any given year, time and time again without worry of [how] losing a 0 impacts your career," he added.

"Ellie is the kind of person Amanda would want to give that opportunity to because she does respect how she conducts herself."