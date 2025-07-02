Tyson Fury: Oleksandr Usyk trilogy fight in UK would convince Gypsy King to make boxing return

Tyson Fury would only return to boxing to fight Oleksandr Usyk in the United Kingdom.

Fury retired from boxing in January earlier this year, one month after losing to Usyk by unanimous decision in their second fight.

But, the 36-year-old has regularly released footage of himself training, which has fuelled speculation about a potential comeback.

Asked about his thoughts on Usyk facing Daniel Dubois for the undisputed world heavyweight on July 19, Fury brought up the possibility of a return.

"Dubois is very young and an ambitious. Usyk is very experienced. But he's coming off two fights with me, which is debatable which he won them or not, which he didn't, but he got the decision which is all that matters," he said.

"If I was going to come back, I would come back for Usyk, but I want a fair result in England. That would be the fight I want next.

"I don't want any favours, I want a fair fight and a fair result which I know I didn't get. I thought I won that second fight by five rounds. I watched it literally 250 times and each way, I never see there's a way he won. But, they can do what they want."

Earlier when speaking to the media, Fury said: "What would I be coming back for? There's not much to come back for. Does just the love of the sport overthrow my health?

"You've got to worry about your health. Your health is your wealth."

Fury previously announced his retirement in April 2022 after beating Dillian Whyte but returned six months later to fight Derek Chisora.

The two-time heavyweight world champion won his first title when he defeated Wladimir Klitschko in 2015.

Three years later he returned to the ring and went on to beat Deontay Wilder in their second fight in 2020 to become WBC champion, before defending his title against Wilder again in 2021, then against Dillian Whyte and Derek Chisora in 2022.

He overcame a big scare against Francis Ngannou in 2023, before losing twice to Usyk last year.

Fury never fought Anthony Joshua but says he does not regret going up against his compatriot and believes attention surrounding if he will return shows "how relevant I am".

"As far as I'm concerned, I'm happy, I've won everything I've had to do," he added.

"My last fight was a clear victory for The Gypsy King. Anyone in boxing can see that. Political, whatever you want to call it.

"As soon as I saw the result I thought: 'What is going on here?' But I accept it, I'm a man. I don't make excuses, on with the next thing.

"I went home to my family. I'm in Morecambe, I train twice a day. I drink when I want, I eat when I want. I've earned the right to."

