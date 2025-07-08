Tyson Fury could retire again next week, says heavyweight contender Fabio Wardley
Fabio Wardley believes Tyson Fury could retire once again; "In a fight or two I'll have what it takes to conquer for a world title," Wardley, the WBA Interim belt-holder, said; the finals of the Riviera Box Cup will be streamed live on Sky Sports on August 17
Tuesday 8 July 2025 17:43, UK
The mercurial Tyson Fury could retire as abruptly as he announced his comeback, says heavyweight contender Fabio Wardley.
Last week Fury, a former two-time heavyweight world champion, reversed his retirement decision and declared he would return in 2026 to target a trilogy fight with Oleksandr Usyk.
Ipswich's Wardley, now the WBA's Interim titlist, has a professional interest in developments at the top end of the heavyweight division. But he retains a dose of scepticism when it comes to Fury's latest U-turn, with the former world champion having announced his retirement on multiple occasions.
"I never know what to believe with him," Wardley told Sky Sports News. "I never know what to believe because I would not be surprised if next week he says 'you know what I can't be bothered, I'm retired again'.
"I'll believe it when maybe we're a week or two out or I see a press conference. I don't know with him sometimes. If it comes off and we get the trilogy, it would be fantastic."
Wardley intends to work his way up through the WBA's championship tiers. He wants to win their 'regular' belt before fighting for the WBA 'super' championship, the world title that Usyk currently holds.
"I don't think I'm far away. I'm not a fool, I'm not idiot. I understand there's still a lot of learning to do for me," said Wardley, who most recently beat Justis Huni at Portman Road in June.
"It wasn't going my way [against Huni] and I had to learn in the moment, in the fight. I've had to do all of my learning and all of my experience in front of crowds, in front of thousands of fans.
"I'm still learning, I'm still piecing everything together but I think in a fight or two I'll have enough and I'll have what it takes to conquer for a world title."
He expects Usyk to be the undisputed champion once again after he faces London's Daniel Dubois in a rematch later this month.
"I find it very hard to bet against him," Wardley said of Usyk. "I do nine times out of 10 back the Brit, I always want to see a Brit win, I always want to see the belts come back to home soil.
"But the form he's in, the way he goes about his work, he just seems a bit undeniable at the moment.
"He's on some sort of mission that just won't be stopped, won't be derailed. So one way or another I think he always finds a way."
The finals of the Riviera Box Cup will be streamed live on Sky Sports on August 17.