Savannah Marshall 'unsure' of boxing future after questioning judges' scoring in Shadasia Green loss

Savannah Marshall is unsure of her future in boxing if she can't secure a rematch with Shadasia Green or Claressa Shields, following a split decision loss to the former in New York.

Marshall complained about the judges' scoring of last weekend's fight, which saw her win 96-93 on one card but lose 95-94 and 96-93 on the other two - despite the American being deducted a point for holding.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, Marshall stressed again how she felt the scores from the three US judges didn't reflect the bout.

"This was the point in the fighters meeting and the day before, that there were three American judges," Marshall said.

"My manager brought it up and was told: 'Don't worry, there will be no controversy'. And yet one judge gave me two rounds out the full 10.

"If you're going to stuff me, at least be more discreet about it than that. And she had a point off!"

Marshall had been out of boxing for two years after competing in mixed martial arts with PFL, before returning to fight Green on the undercard of Katie Taylor versus Amanda Serrano III at Madison Square Garden.

While there was no rematch clause in her deal to fight Green, the Hartlepool boxer is hopeful one can be organised with Green, or Shields, who she lost out to on unanimous decision in their fight at The O2 Arena three years ago.

"There isn't a rematch clause, so it's up to her [Green] what route she wants to go down," Marshall said. "I do think there's an argument for one. Whether she wants one or not is completely on her.

The 34-year-old added: "I'm not too sure [what the future holds]. It's a case of sitting down with Mick Hennessy [her manager] and Peter Fury [her trainer] and seeing what happens.

"In the case of boxing, where do I really go - if Shadasia doesn't give me the rematch, if Claressa doesn't give me the rematch?

"There's not that many girls up at that high weight, so where do I go? I don't really want to drop down and do an eight-rounder against a journeywoman."

Whatever her future holds, Marshall doesn't believe her loss to Green will be the last time we see her in the ring.

"I hope not," she replied to that question. "I'm hoping I get that rematch - on neutral ground, shall we say?"