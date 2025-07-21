Josh Taylor: Former undisputed super-lightweight world champion forced to retire from boxing

Former undisputed world champion Josh Taylor has been forced to retire.

The Scotsman was the first undisputed world champion from Britain in the four-belt era.

But due to a medical issue he has been forced to retire.

Taylor, a 2012 Olympian, had a stellar professional career, racing through world championship fights to win the World Boxing Super Series.

His crowning moment came in Las Vegas in 2021 when he beat the next best in the 140lb weight class, Jose Ramirez to unify all four of the major super-lightweight championships.

Image: Taylor made British boxing history

After becoming the UK's first four-belt undisputed champion he began a fierce rivalry with Jack Catterall, winning a contentious defence of his titles in their 2022 fight.

He subsequently went on a run of three defeats, losing to Teofimo Lopez in Madison Square Garden in New York, as well as a second bout with Catterall.

Last time out he boxed in front of his home fans in Glasgow but lost a unanimous decision to Ekow Essuman in May.

Image: Josh Taylor pictured following his defeat by Ekow Essuman in Glasgow earlier this year

Taylor has now revealed that a problem with his eye means he cannot continue boxing.

"I've had a recurring issue with my eye that unfortunately means I now have to call time on my career or risk losing my eyesight," Taylor stated.

"Whilst the fighter in me always wants to box on, I know I have to listen to the medical professionals and save me from myself. It is certainly not the way I wanted to bow out, but I have to listen to the doctors and those around me."

Image: Josh Taylor fought Teofimo Lopez for the world championship in New York

He concluded: "I am just a kid from the Pans [Prestonpans in Scotland] who scaled the very top of the sport but I could not have done it without those who have supported me through thick and thin.

"First and foremost, I cannot thank you, the fans, enough. You always gave me your all, spending your hard-earned money to come and watch me fight. Especially the thousands that travelled to watch me box at Madison Square Garden. Your support has always meant the world to me and I have never taken it for granted.

"It's now time for me to reflect on a one in 70 million career and look forward to what's coming next."