Shadasia Green in 'no rush' to rematch Savannah Marshall after split decision win: 'It was so tough!'

Shadasia Green is in "no rush" to rematch Britain's Savannah Marshall.

Green beat Marshall at Madison Square Garden to unify the WBO and IBF super-middleweight titles.

Marshall, though, has disputed the split decision verdict in Green's favour and has called for a rematch.

"I understood her complaints in reference to her being a world champion and a competitor, nobody wants to lose a split decision or a close fight," Green told Sky Sports. "I take nothing from her. She's a competitor. Nobody wants to graciously lose.

"Two champions really shared the ring that night and put on a great performance."

Savannah Marshall and Shadasia Green couldn't hear the bell in the final round of the match-up over the Maddison Square Gardens crowd so continued to throw punches.

Green isn't committed to a rematch with Marshall in the near future. "I am not rushing to get back in that square circle with her," the American said.

"It was so tough honestly, I don't want to see Savannah anymore!

"I don't know what the future holds. I'm willing to fight anybody if it works for me," she added. "She's a great fighter and we might just be great for each other, you never know."

Claressa Shields, formerly a world champion at super-welter, middle and super-middleweight, is now the undisputed heavyweight world titlist.

Following Savannah Marshalls loss to Shadasia Green she doesn't believe it was scored fairly. Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 3 is now available to watch globally on Netflix.

She's a natural target for Green, who as an amateur boxed at heavyweight, winning a world championship silver medal for the USA in 2016.

"It makes for an interesting match up," Green said. "Claressa Shields is one of the best female fighters that there is. I would love that challenge. That's a huge fight. Could be a huge payday. I think I've earned the right to require that.

"I was able to campaign at super-middleweight and I look forward to still campaigning at super-middleweight. It all depends on what the opportunity presents. I'm in no position in my career to ever want to say no.

"There are some great fights ahead of me. It's just got to come across my desk."