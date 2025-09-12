Moses Itauma set to be offered eliminator for Oleksandr Usyk's title after Efe Ajagba withdraws from Frank Sanchez bout

Moses Itauma is set to be offered an IBF eliminator fight for a shot at undisputed world heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk.

The IBF had instructed Frank Sanchez to box Efe Ajagba in a final eliminator that would decide the mandatory challenger for their heavyweight world title.

But Ajagba will not take part in that fight so has forfeited his position in the IBF rankings.

It could create an opportunity for British heavyweight prospect Moses Itauma as the 20-year-old is the next most highly ranked heavyweight in the IBF's ratings after Sanchez and Ajagba.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player British boxing legend Lennox Lewis believes Moses Itauma is not ready to challenge for world titles and should wait until Oleksandr Usyk retires before stepping up

But Itauma is also well placed with the WBO, where he is their No 1 ranked contender after Interim titlist Joseph Parker.

Rising star Itauma will have alternative options and if he goes another route, Olympic silver medallist Richard Torrez is the next mostly rated heavyweight in their rankings after him. He could be in the frame for a final eliminator with Sanchez.

The IBF is one of the four major world titles that Ukrainian legend Oleksandr Usyk currently holds.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Barry Jones discusses who heavyweight prodigy Moses Itauma could fight next following his first round knockout of Dillian Whyte

There is as yet no timeframe on when the winner of the final eliminator would get to challenge for the IBF belt as Usyk has only boxed recently, when he knocked out Daniel Dubois in July, and his next mandatory defence would be for the WBO belt anyway.

Granted an extension for his WBO mandatory defence on medical grounds, Usyk isn't expected to box again until next year. Then, if he is to retain the WBO belt, he must box the Joseph Parker vs Fabio Wardley winner next.