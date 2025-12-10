Caroline Dubois targets Terri Harper world championship unification early next year

Caroline Dubois will pursue a showdown with British rival Terri Harper next year.

The Londoner is the WBC lightweight champion and Harper holds the WBO's version of the world title at 135lbs.

Dubois wants to meet the Doncaster fighter in a world championship unification early in 2026.

Spreaker Spreaker , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Spreaker cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Spreaker cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Spreaker cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Having recently signed with MVP, who also promote Harper, Dubois believes there should be few impediments to making that contest happen.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Nakisa Bidarian says three-weight world champion Terri Harper could face Caroline Dubois or Holly Holm soon after signing with MVP

"It was one of the main reasons I signed with MVP and Jake Paul. I just felt like they have the best opponents for me. They have the biggest names," Dubois told Sky Sports News.

"Terri Harper, Alycia Baumgardner, Stephanie Han and Holly Holm, they have those girls."

She added: "Terri Harper obviously is a British fighter, I'm a British fighter, it makes the most sense and it's the one we want to get straightaway next, in the first quarter of next year."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the WBC lightweight title fight between Caroline Dubois and Bo Mi Re Shin

Dubois' next fight will be a defence of her WBC title against Italy's Camila Panatta on the undercard of Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua on December 19 in Miami.

"It's the biggest moment that a fighter can ask for and it's a blessing, a privilege and I honestly can't wait to go out there and let the American public see what Caroline Dubois is all about," she said.

The 24-year-old wants to make a statement in this next fight.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the clash between Caroline Dubois and Jessica Camara

"Every time I step into the ring, people see what I bring. They don't need to question it. I'm not flukey, I'm not somebody who is trying to be someone else, I step into the ring and I'm a straight killer," she said.

"I think women's boxing needs that character, that personality, that ability and the lightweight division for women is booming right now. It's on absolute fire. I think it's the most exciting division in women's boxing at the moment and I'm just another player in the game, looking to take over.

"I think this is the takeover. I'm on a quest for greatness and I feel like that quest starts next Friday."

She added: "I believe the best me, the best Caroline Dubois who turns up in shape, conditioned, strong, ready - I beat anyone. I think I destroy any opposition in the lightweight division and Camila's the first one, the first one in my way."