Tyson Fury: Arslanbek Makhmudov one of 'top three' options for April comeback fight, says manager Spencer Brown

Tyson Fury is holding advanced contract talks over a comeback fight in April and Arslanbek Makhmudov is among the 'top three' potential opponent, confirms his manager Spencer Brown.

Fury is preparing for his first fight since a rematch defeat to Oleksandr Usyk in December 2024 and Brown believes an announcement is 'imminent'.

Makhmudov fought in Britain in October, defeating David Allen in a dominant points win, and is on a shortlist of fighters who could face the returning Fury.

"We're looking at five or six different opponents," Brown told Sky Sports News. "[Makhmudov] is in the top three or four, most definitely.

"That's not for me to announce. The promoters will announce that; everybody is working very hard to get this fight under way.

"We're really down the road with the contract and an announcement is imminent. You will see Tyson back in the ring; we're looking to get out there in April."

Fury, 37, confirmed at the start of January he will return to fight in 2026 nearly a year after he announced his latest retirement from the ring.

Fury, who has not fought since a second points loss to heavyweight rival Oleksandr Usyk in December 2024, is first expected to take a warm-up fight before going head to head against one of the other big names in the heavyweight division later in the year.

Promoter Eddie Hearn said Fury is still in his "prime" and his return to boxing is great for the sport.

"It's great to see him back," Hearn told Sky Sports News. "He's gone from not really posting on social media to every time I pick up my phone, there's a new Tyson Fury story.

"Boxing can save you at many different stages in your life. I don't think he was at a stage in his life where he needed saving, but you could tell that boxing once saved him, probably many times and, actually, now he looks happier than ever and full of life.

"Even away from boxing, I think physical training is the greatest form of mental help that you can get in so many different situations.

"And I think Fury looks like he's buzzing at the moment. He's over in Thailand, is it? Or wherever he is. He's running every morning.

"He's inspiring me! I look at it, I go, 'good on you'. We've had a lot to say over the years, but I love the fact that he's back in boxing."