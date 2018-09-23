Joshua vs Povetkin: Anthony Joshua's win over Alexander Povetkin his best at Wembley Stadium, says Carl Froch

Carl Froch believes Anthony Joshua's win over Alexander Povetkin should rank higher than his victory over Wladimir Klitschko.

The unified world heavyweight champion held on to his belts with a brutal seventh-round stoppage of the Russian in front of around 80,000 fans, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Book the Sunday repeats of Joshua vs Povetkin here

I didn't think that tremendous performance at Wembley would ever be topped but he's gone and done it. Carl Froch

It was Joshua's first appearance at the national stadium since his sensational win over Klitschko 17 months ago, but Froch - who was the first since Frank Bruno to box at Wembley - believes the win over Povetkin surpassed them both.

Joshua beat Klitschko at Wembley Stadium last April

"Povetkin was more dangerous than Klitschko," he told Sky Sports.

"His gameplan was seek and destroy. He landed big overhand rights and big hooks and 'AJ' withstood that for two rounds, against a quality operator.

"If he was the same as when he fought Klitschko, I think he would've struggled against Povetkin and Povetkin might even have got him out of there.

1:34 The Sky Sports Box Office team assess Joshua's 22nd win The Sky Sports Box Office team assess Joshua's 22nd win

"When I was sat here watching the Klitschko performance, although it was an amazing night, I remember thinking: yes he beat my record for supporters, but I didn't think that tremendous performance at Wembley would ever be topped - but he's gone and done it.

"I know Povetkin is not a bigger name than Klitschko but he was a more livelier opponent and a more dangerous fight for Joshua and look how he performed. It was mesmerising."

Joshua damaged his nose in the opening round

Froch had Joshua 4-2 up on his scorecard before the British superstar floored Povetkin in the seventh round with a left hook followed by a straight right, and although he made it to his feet, referee Steve Gray stepped in seconds later to save him from more punishment.

But with 'AJ' losing the opening two rounds and damaging his nose early on, his former Sheffield gym-mate 'The Cobra' believes the world's other heavyweight world champion, Deontay Wilder, would not have been victorious.

2:52 AJ v Froch training compared AJ v Froch training compared

"Josh came through some really difficult moments early on, yet some of those shots would probably have wiped out most heavyweights and might have wiped out Deontay Wilder.

"AJ weathered that storm. He is so cool, it just ticked more boxes and he just moves onwards and upwards.

"I always rated him but now I am starting to think this lad is something special, really special."