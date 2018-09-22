Joshua vs Povetkin: David Haye praises Anthony Joshua for beating Alexander Povetkin

1:34 The Sky Sports Box Office team reflect on Anthony Joshua's win at Wembley The Sky Sports Box Office team reflect on Anthony Joshua's win at Wembley

Anthony Joshua beat the best opponent of his career in Alexander Povetkin, according to David Haye.

Joshua fought through a difficult battle at Wembley Stadium to stop Povetkin in the seventh round, and keep hold of his unbeaten record and IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight titles.

It was Joshua's fourth consecutive stadium fight, which includes his classic victory over Wladimir Klitschko in April 2017 and his title unification fight with Joseph Parker in March.

Thirty-five fights coming into this, no-one has taken Povetkin out. No-one has manhandled him. No-one has broken him up. David Haye

"I've been saying all week that Povetkin is the best opponent that Joshua has faced, so far," said Haye post-fight from ringside.

Russia's Povetkin won an Olympic gold medal, like Joshua, and had previously only lost on points to Klitschko in 35 fights.

"He hasn't had the hype surrounding him but he is technically so brilliant," said Haye about Povetkin who applied early pressure to Joshua.

"Joshua dispatched of him like no-one has done.

"Thirty-five fights coming into this, no-one has taken him out. No-one has manhandled him. No-one has broken him up.

"For me, Joshua goes one step further in the right direction.

"He rises to the occasion. He was getting hit by shots that I've never seen him hit by.

"What does he do? He stays calm. Stays patient. He has trust in his punch power and talent.

"He let it flow. Once the bullseye was there, he let it go."