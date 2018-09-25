Deontay Wilder's team have ruled out a meeting with Anthony Joshua promoters

Deontay Wilder's representatives have "no desire" for a meeting to negotiate a fight against Anthony Joshua.

IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight champion Joshua, moments after beating Alexander Povetkin at the weekend, made it clear that his preferred next opponent would be WBC titleholder Wilder.

Wilder is first due to face Tyson Fury but Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn and his father Barry have sought meetings on a number of occasions to reopen negotiations, with a view to staging a Wembley Stadium showdown for the undisputed title on April 13.

5:40 Joshua says that Wilder is his 'No 1' choice Joshua says that Wilder is his 'No 1' choice

"I have sent three separate emails to Barry saying that I have no desire to meet with Barry unless I have a real offer for Wilder to meet Joshua," the WBC champion's representative Shelly Finkel told Sky Sports.

"He and I have been in the business long enough to know what that offer would look like."

Eddie Hearn had previously told Sky Sports: "We have got a couple of months. We have made it quite clear we don't want to wait until [Wilder fights Fury on] December 1 to see what happens.

"We want to get a deal in place to know before then.

"The absolute sole focus for us right now is to fight Deontay Wilder for the undisputed title in April."

Joshua stopped Povetkin at Wembley last weekend then released a Twitter poll to let fans vote who they wanted to see him fight.

"Team Joshua does not care what fight the public that supports them wants," Finkel continued.

"If they did, they would follow the poll they created to determine who the public wants Joshua to fight next. The public spoke and Joshua hid.

"Where is the new offer? Nowhere to be found."

Dillian Whyte is the likeliest alternative to challenge Joshua, if the Wilder fight cannot be agreed, for the champion's return next year.