Gerald Washington welcomes potential Joe Joyce fight in December

Joe Joyce could next face a former world title challenger in Gerald Washington

Gerald Washington is "looking forward" to a potential fight with Joe Joyce and is confident he can ruin the British heavyweight's unbeaten record.

The American, a former world title challenger, has been named as a possible next opponent for Joyce, who brought up his sixth straight stoppage win against Iago Kiladze at the weekend.

Washington returned to the ring with a wide points victory in June and is far from intimidated by the heavy-handed Joyce.

The American is relishing the physical challenge posed by Joyce

"I should be fighting I think, maybe in December," Washington told Sky Sports. "I know he's just come off a big win against Iago Kiladze, but yes I'm looking forward to that. That will be a good match-up.

"Two big guys, I look forward to that. It was a very impressive victory over an experienced guy. He's a big guy that brings the heat, and he's very sturdy and durable."

The Joyce-Washington fight is expected to be added to the undercard for Deontay Wilder's WBC title defence against Tyson Fury at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on December 1.

"That would be a dream come true," said the Californian. "I get to fight here in my hometown.

"I think he's training out here also with Abel Sanchez.

"Deontay Wilder against Tyson Fury, me versus Joe Joyce, two US-UK guys, it would be awesome."

Washington says he can cope with Joyce's aggressive style

Washington previously challenged Wilder last February, suffering a sixth-round stoppage loss after holding his own in the early stages, and believes he has learned to cope with another aggressive fighter in Joyce.

"He's a George Foreman type guy," said Washington. "He's big and strong, but he punches hard. Every time he lands punches on the guy, he is hurting them, so he's dangerous.

Amazing night happy I had a great fight for my American debut thanks for all your support, I look forward to the next one!#THEJUGGERNAUT pic.twitter.com/E4wNvD1BzB — Joe Joyce (@JoeJoyce_1) October 1, 2018

"I've got a tremendous jab, a well-timed jab. I've gained a lot of experience along the way. I'm just prepared now for whatever comes my way.

"It doesn't matter what type of fighter I'm fighting, I have the answers for it."

