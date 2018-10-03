Callum Smith sets sights on unifying super-middleweight division

Callum Smith is already looking to unify the super-middleweight division with "unfinished business" with the WBC in his sights.

Smith was crowned WBA 'Super' champion after beating George Groves with a seventh-round stoppage in the final of the World Boxing Super Series, last Friday.

The Liverpudlian already holds the WBC Diamond belt but with the recognised full world title currently held by David Benavidez, the 28-year-old admits it is top of his new hit-list.

"I want to achieve as much as I can and unification is probably the next goal and next step," he told Sky Sports.

"After beating George Groves, I think I am considered the No 1, but they've all got arguments to say they are, so I just want to clear that up and cement my spot at No 1.

David Benavidez (L) defeated Ronald Gavril to become WBC champion at 168lbs

"The only way I can do is beat some of the other champions and there's a bit of unfinished business with the WBC with me.

"I felt I should've fought for that belt a long time ago, so I want that first. I have the WBC Diamond so I am next in line and it should make it easier to make, and I am not picking an easy one.

"It might be the easiest one to make, but he's not the easiest champion to fight."

WBA 'super' champion Callum Smith reflects on his seventh-round stoppage win over George Groves in Friday's World Boxing Super Series final in Jeddah.

Benavidez, who does not have a title defence scheduled, failed a voluntary drugs test, it was revealed last month, with the governing body yet to make an official decision on their latest champion.

Smith is ranked at No 1 by the WBC and feels he was harshly denied the chance to fight for the vacant title around the same time he entered the World Boxing Super Series.

"I was their No 1 and was supposed to fight, but pulled out to go into the tournament and then [Anthony] Dirrell pulled out, so with the main title vacant, I thought me being one, my fight should've been for the vacant title.

"Instead Benavidez was fourth and (Ronald) Gavril, who was about eighth or something like that.

"I just thought that was my belt. I want to prove it."

Smith now owns the WBA Super, WBC Diamond and Ring Magazine belts

Smith admits that beating Groves out in Jeddah, proves there is a new breed of world champions at 168lbs, but was honest to admit it was easier than he imagined.

"I've always been an admirer of George Groves and we've always seen how good his jab is, and we know he's heavy-handed, and anyone who spars with him will tell you that," he said.

Smith feels he is the division's No 1 after stopping Groves

"He has that experience but I was prepared for that and I knew I could match him, but had the power to hurt him.

"When I was in there, I was surprised how easy I was controlling the fight. I wouldn't say I dominated but I always felt comfortable, and that's the bit that shocked me a bit.

"I always believed I could but I couldn't believe how easy it was to dictate the fight, against a top fighter like George."

