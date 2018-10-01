James DeGale and Joe Joyce record wins in the USA

James DeGale quickly beat Fidel Monterrosa in California

James DeGale recorded his second successive victory with a third-round knockout of former WBC lightweight title challenger Fidel Monterrosa on Sunday night.

DeGale, the former IBF super middleweight champion, moved to 25-2-1, 15 KOs, at the Citizens Business Bank Arena in Ontario, California.

An all-British fight with Chris Eubank Jr may now be on the cards following his win over JJ McDonagh on Friday.

Joe Joyce has knocked out all of his opponents in his six fights as a professional

After that win, he told ITV Box Office: "I'm back to winning ways and now we want a big fight before the end of the year.

"James DeGale is a fight I'm trying to make happen and one I'm looking forward to."

Joe Joyce also tasted success on Sunday night with a fifth-round knockout of Iago Kiladze on his US debut.

Joyce, who was fighting under Abel Sanchez for the first time, knocked his opponent down in the second and third rounds, before finally stopping him in the fifth to move to 6-0, 6 KOs.