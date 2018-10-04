Vargas vs Dulorme: Jessie Vargas hopes win will set up WBC title challenge against Shawn Porter

Jessie Vargas has his sights set on a world title showdown with recently-crowned WBC champion Shawn Porter.

The Las Vegas welterweight tops the USA Matchroom card in Chicago, when he takes on Thomas Dulorme in the early hours of Sunday morning, live on Sky Sports.

Vargas is already a two-weight world champion but, with the WBC Silver up for grabs, is looking to be the first to challenge Porter, who claimed the vacant green belt by out-pointing former holder Danny Garcia in September.

Porter was immediately called out by IBF counterpart Errol Spence Jr for a unification clash, but 'The Pride of Las Vegas' is confident he will get there first if he beats Dulorme.

Spence Jr called out new WBC welterweight champion Porter

"I'm en route to become a world champion once again," he said at the final press conference.

"We are fighting for the WBC Silver title, which will bring us closer to the WBC Gold. I know the WBC at the moment, belongs to Shawn Porter but I look forward to challenging him, very soon, in the near future.

"But I am not looking past Thomas Dulorme. He's a tough task that has been put in front of me but I have to make sure that I come out victorious to continue my route to success.

"We have trained properly in order to come out victorious, but then again he is a tough fighter so I can't under-estimate him. I know I have to be on-point in every second, every minute of the fight."

Vargas and Dulorme fight for the WBC Silver title

Vargas has held titles at super-lightweight and welterweight already, while opponent Puerto Rican Dulorme's only world title attempt ended in a fifth-round stoppage at the hands of Terence Crawford at 140lbs.

