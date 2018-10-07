Beterbiev vs Johnson: Jarrell 'Big Baby' Miller stops Tomasz Adamek in second round in Chicago

2:00 Jarrell Miller feels a fight against Anthony Joshua is only a matter of time after knocking out Tomasz Adamek in the second round. Jarrell Miller feels a fight against Anthony Joshua is only a matter of time after knocking out Tomasz Adamek in the second round.

Jarrell 'Big Baby' Miller stopped Tomasz Adamek in the second round and then called for a showdown with world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua.

The New Yorker has been named as a potential opponent for unified title holder Joshua and he made short work of Adamek, who failed to beat the count after he was blasted to the canvas in Chicago.

Miller, who weighed a whopping 317lbs, marched forward in the opening round, clubbing away with hooks, and Adamek almost wilted after an early body shot.

Miller forced Adamek onto the back foot from the first bell

But Adamek was overpowered by Miller in the second as a right hook sent him stumbling back to the ropes, and then an uppercut dropped him to his knees by the ropes.

The Pole's battling desire had been beaten out of him and he remained on his haunches until the fight was waved off.

Adamek was counted out by the referee in the second round

Miller could next receive a fight against Fres Oquendo for the WBA 'regular' title, and he remains eager to share the ring with Joshua, the WBA 'super', IBF and WBO champion.

"I've been earning a shot against Anthony Joshua, but when it comes to boxing, there's all these politics, they try to manoeuvre," said Miller.

"Eddie Hearn is keeping him away from me right now, but what can I say about Eddie. He's made promises and he's kept his word, so I think the AJ fight is going to come through sooner or later."