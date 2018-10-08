Wilder vs Fury: WBC want Tyson Fury to enrol in clean boxing programme this week

Tyson Fury faces Deontay Wilder on December 1

Tyson Fury must enrol in the WBC clean boxing programme this week if he wants to fight for Deontay Wilder's world title, says WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman.

WBC champion Wilder has announced he will make his next title defence against Fury in Los Angeles on December 1, but the governing body are yet to sanction the heavyweight showdown.

Sulaiman is hopeful the 'Gypsy King' will sign up and accept out of competition drug testing but made it clear he needs to do it in the next seven days, or he will not win the WBC title, even if he beats Wilder.

I would say this week. I’m going to reach out to him, because there has to be testing for the fight, out of competition. The time is of essence. Hopefully he will enroll. Mauricio Sulaiman

"If he does not enrol, then the WBC cannot sanction the fight," Sulaiman exclusively told Sky Sports.

"If Tyson Fury does not enrol in the clean boxing programme, the fight is not for the WBC title. He cannot win the title.

Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury have done a three-date media tour

"He told me personally, publicly on Twitter. He sent a message, he had a fight, and he has been struggling with paperwork, so we understand that. We have that flexibility in our protocol, but now it's time. Time is now."

Asked when Fury must enrol, Sulaiman added: "I would say this week. I'm going to reach out to him, because there has to be testing for the fight, out of competition. The time is of essence.

"Hopefully he will enrol."

The WBC and VADA (Voluntary Anti-Doping Assocation) joined forces in 2016 to eradicate drugs in boxing.

The voluntary enrolment means fighters can be tested outside the competition timescale and boxers can also take part in an awareness programme "to educate and prevent boxers about the dangers of substances and the tragic effects that they can lead to".

